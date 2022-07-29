Exclusive

I'm still distressed by child murder evidence, Logan Mwangi juror tells LBC

By Daniel Bevan

A juror on the Logan Mwangi murder trial has told LBC she's still struggling with some of the horrific evidence she had to sit through.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes four weeks after Logan's mother, stepfather and stepbrother were sentenced for killing the five-year-old.

John Cole, 40, was told he would spend at least 29 years behind bars while Angharad Williamson, 31, will serve a minimum of 28 years' imprisonment.

Craig Mulligan, 14, was detained for a minimum of 15 years after being found guilty of the youngster's murder.

Both Williamson and Mulligan were convicted of a further charge of perverting the course of justice - an offence Cole had admitted before trial.

Dr Joselyn Sellen is now calling for better safeguarding of jurors in cases like this.

She said: "I still think about it a lot.

"This case was very difficult because there was a lot of child cruelty and Logan had been treated very unkindly.

Logan was found dead in Wales. Picture: Family handout

"I think it's what we didn't hear that made it so difficult…I think that's what still affects me now.

"What were Logan’s final hours like? Was he unconscious straight away or was he alive, living in excruciating pain?

"I don't know and that's the bit I keep going back to."

Logan, a previously "smiling, cheerful little boy", was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, Wales, on the morning of 31 July 2021.

Read more: 'It's my fault': Harrowing footage shows Logan Mwangi's killer mum lying to police

Police found him partially submerged, wearing dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top just 250 metres from his home.

The youngster had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and "catastrophic" internal injuries, which were likened to a high-speed road accident.

Angharad Williamson was jailed for a minimum of 28 years. Picture: South Wales Police

Calling for more help for jurors who have to sit though trials of this nature, Ms Sellen said: "I never have to serve on a jury again, thank goodness.

"But there are plenty of people who will have sat through trials and will sit through trials in the future.

"I think they should know they will not have support if they live in England or Wales."

Read more: Killer cop Wayne Couzens loses bid to have his whole life sentence reduced

In response a HM Courts and Tribunal Service Spokesperson said: "Jury service is one of the most important civic duties that anyone can perform and we recognise the importance of well-being throughout the process.

"In each case, the trial judge will seek to meet the interests of justice without causing undue anxiety to any juror.

"This can include warnings of distressing evidence as well as offering a range of support such as counselling from GPs and advice from the Samaritans."