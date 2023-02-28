'I thought I was going to be trampled to death': London Bridge 'dangerously overcrowded' at rush hour again

Passengers at London Bridge on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Passengers were held back from platforms at London Bridge on Tuesday evening at rush hour leaving the station hugely overcrowded again, weeks after a similar situation.

Customers were crammed into the station and not allowed onto platforms as an apparent safety measure after a signalling failure at Cannon Street.

One customer said on Tuesday that they "haven’t been to London in a while but Southeastern Railway never disappoints.

"Still trying to kill your customers. No info, no staff, no clue.. pathetic. London Bridge can’t handle problems.. when will you learn?"

Another added: "You are treating us worse than cattle. At peak commute time, you give us a three coach train. With no regards for our safety or wellbeing. Our journey to Uckfield on the 5.10pm service from London Bridge is a total hell."

Ridiculous and dangerous overcrowding at London Bridge Station (again) due to problems on the @Se_Railway network. Not helped by station staff who seemed to be doing nothing to alleviate the problem @networkrail pic.twitter.com/eMk7cUMP9t — Ben Clarkson (@btpclarkson) February 28, 2023

Fellow commuter Carrie Walshs said: "I’m extremely tired and got on the wrong Farringdon train and had to change at London Bridge to get back home - and MY GOD.

"Sympathies with anyone who commutes at London Bridge daily, I genuinely thought I was going to be trampled to death."

Thanks @Se_Railway for the lovely time I’m having at London Bridge pic.twitter.com/aUXVvB4rMD — Met 🏏⚽️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇾 (@TheMetChristofi) February 28, 2023

Southeastern Railway said: "A fault with the signalling system at London Cannon Street is causing disruption to journeys running to / from this station. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.Disruption is expected until 22:00.

"There is a points failure at London Cannon Street (a piece of the signalling system that moves trains from one line to another), meaning three platforms are currently blocked to trains.Network Rail response staff are on site."

It comes after Southeastern held a safety review after huge overcrowding at London Bridge Station in a "dangerous" situation during rush hour last month.

Some believe that the situation has been exacerbated following the introduction last month of a new timetable on Southeastern trains, which has caused thousands more people to have to change trains at the station.

#LondonBridge this doesn't look too safe to be honest! pic.twitter.com/n9DOThU46X — Karla Robinson - Myrtle (@footymum73) February 28, 2023

A petition for Southeastern to reverse the change to the timetable said passengers were "fed up" of the "horrendous new timetable.

The petition added: "We were not consulted about this and it was not trialed or tested before being implemented.“Less trains and less direct routes are causing dangerous levels of overcrowding and leaving many unable to get on trains. It is only a matter of time before Southeastern have a serious injury or fatality on their hands.

“Even though there are over 300 less trains a day, the services are still frequently delayed and cancelled causing impact to commuters mental health and stress of being late to work, or indeed taking time away from their evenings.

"We need trains to Cannon Street and the fast trains back.

“Southeastern travels into one of the most major cities in the world and for an expensive cost to commuters.

“We deserve better and for Southeastern, National Rail and the government to listen to the people who use Southeastern trains. Delay repay and saying sorry is not good enough. Take action.”