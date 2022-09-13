Queen's coffin to be flown to London and King to travel to Northern Ireland on day four of London Bridge

13 September 2022, 06:42

On Tuesday, the Queen's coffin will travel to London and King Charles will visit Northern Ireland
On Tuesday, the Queen's coffin will travel to London and King Charles will visit Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen's coffin is set to be flown to London and the new King will travel to Northern Ireland on the fourth day of Operation London Bridge.

Despite the fact it has been five days since the death of the Queen, Tuesday marks D-Day +4, or D+4, in the plans marking her death.

This is due to the announcement taking place late on Thursday, meaning the schedule was moved back by one day to allow for complex arrangements to be put in place.

Here's what's set to happen over the next 24 hours.

Lying-in-state in Scotland

During the morning and the first half of the afternoon the Queen's coffin will remain in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Overnight thousands of mourners have queued to file past the coffin to pay their respects.

Deputy Speaker in the House of Lords, Lord Ian Duncan, said the queues showed an 'extraordinary outpouring of grief' for the late monarch.

Thousands more are expected to queue to pay their respects on Tuesday.

The Queen's cortege travelling from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral on Monday
The Queen's cortege travelling from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Procession of the Queen's coffin

After remaining overnight on public view at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, the Queen's coffin will leave the church on a hearse at 5pm, bound for Edinburgh Airport.

At 6pm it departs Edinburgh on an RAF Globemaster C-17 flight, accompanied by the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Its arrival in RAF Northolt in west London is scheduled for 6.55pm.

It will then be transported on a state hearse, accompanied by Anne and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim, to Buckingham Palace.

Its route will be via the A40, Eastbourne Terrace, Lancaster Gate, Bayswater Road, Marble Arch, Park Lane, Hyde Park Corner and Constitution Hill.

Waiting to receive the coffin at the Palace will be the King and the Queen Consort. The Prince and Princess of Wales will also be present.

A guard of honour formed of three officers and 96 soldiers from The King's Guard will be mounted in the Palace Quadrangle.

The Queen's coffin will rest in the Bow Room overnight.

Details about the route for the lying-in-state queue will be provided late on Tuesday.

The King will travel to Northern Ireland on Tuesday
The King will travel to Northern Ireland on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The King's duties

The King and Queen Consort will earlier leave the Palace of Holyroodhouse to fly to Belfast as part of Operation Spring Tide - Charles' tour around the UK's home countries.

At Hillsborough Castle, Charles and Camilla will view an exhibition of pictures, showing the Queen in Northern Ireland.

The King will then meet Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and party leaders, and receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly and make a reply.

Charles and Camilla will attend St Anne's Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection.

They are expected to be greeted by thousands of members of the public, who have been encouraged to line the streets of the city in the afternoon.

Their royal cavalcade will travel through Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street.

The King and Queen Consort will then undertake a walkabout at Writers' Square, before leaving Northern Ireland.

