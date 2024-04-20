London Marathon to bask in sun as runners attempt to finish famous race

20 April 2024, 19:04

London Marathon runners can expect sunshine and dry weather in the capital on Sunday, the Met Office has said.
London Marathon runners can expect sunshine and dry weather in the capital on Sunday, the Met Office has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

London Marathon runners can expect sunshine and dry weather in the capital on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

More than 50,000 people, a record number, are expected to take part. Temperatures of up to 12C are predicted.

Meteorologist Rebecca Mitchell said there was a "very small chance" there could be a "light shower" at some point during the morning, but added: "It should stay dry throughout the marathon."

She said: "We've got quite a lot of sunshine to start the day with then a little bit of fair-weather cloud developing throughout the morning and into the afternoon but otherwise, quite a nice day."

She added: "Waterproofs shouldn't be necessary tomorrow, so that's one less thing to worry about."

London Marathon 2023
More than 50,000 people, a record number, are expected to take part. Temperatures of up to 12C are predicted. Picture: Getty
Lyme Regis, Dorset, UK. 20th Apr, 2024. UK Weather: Visitors flock to the beach at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis to enjoy the glorious warm sunshine and clear blue skies. Credit: Celia McMahon/Alamy Live News.
Meteorologist Rebecca Mitchell said there was a "very small chance" there could be a "light shower" at some point during the morning, but added: "It should stay dry throughout the marathon.". Picture: Alamy

Heading into next week, she said there could be rain in many northern and central parts of the UK.

"We've got outbreaks of rain across many northern and central parts of the country, so northern England, Wales, the South West on Monday," she said.

"But after Monday, the weather does look reasonably dry through much of next week.

"We've got a few showers coming into eastern counties of the UK as we head through the week, so I think the likes of East Anglia, north-east England could be prone to seeing quite a few showers as the week goes on.

"But many places throughout next week look to stay largely dry, a good deal of sunshine, particularly in the west. The west is generally best for sunshine."

