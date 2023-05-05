London Underground passengers forced to smash tube windows to escape after carriages fill with smoke

5 May 2023, 19:40 | Updated: 5 May 2023, 19:55

London Underground passengers forced to smash tube windows to escape as carriage fills with smoke
London Underground passengers forced to smash tube windows to escape as carriage fills with smoke. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A fire on the London Underground sparked panic on Friday evening, with passengers pictured smashing tube windows in a bid to escape.

Commuters aboard a Northern Line train at Clapham Common station were filmed fleeing, as glass lay strewn across the platform shortly after 6pm following the "strong smell of smoke and burning".

The incident, which took place on the train heading northbound, saw distressed commuters attempting to force the carriage doors open with little success.

Footage of the incident shows widespread panic, as one woman begins smashing the window with her foot in an attempt to leave the train in what is understood to have been a fire alert.

A passenger who was on board the train noted the stampede began after the tube carriages started to fill with smoke.

Transport For London is yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Footage shows boards flashing 'Emergency' as passengers exit the station, with the voiceover stating "this is an emergency, please leave the station immediately".

Read more: King Charles’ Coronation LIVE: Cheering crowds greet King Charles after Royals final rehearsal

Read more: A different kind of reign: Heavy thundery showers forecast to disrupt King Charles's Coronation

Footage of the incident shows widespread panic, as one woman begins smashing the window with her foot in an attempt to leave the train in what is understood to have been a fire alert.
Footage of the incident shows widespread panic, as one woman begins smashing the window with her foot in an attempt to leave the train in what is understood to have been a fire alert. Picture: LBC / Twitter

Twitter user @Kyra_Chan wrote: "Doors won't open despite repeated shouting and banging to attract attention. Passengers panicking. Finally lights go out and one door opens."

The Northern Line remains suspended until further notice.

It comes hours after Charles

The incident comes of the eve of King Charles III's Coronation, with thousands of tourists taking to London's transport network as they attempt to catch a glimpse of the royal procession.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

India Central Asia Forum

Group led by China and Russia criticises global institutions

Poland Russia

Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment

Russia Crackdown

Russia jails theatre director amid crackdown on dissent

Italy Ex Premier Attacked

Italian ex-leader Conte attacked by man protesting against lockdowns

WHO chief

WHO downgrades Covid-19 pandemic, saying it is no longer a global emergency

Rhea died on April 29 after suffering cardiac arrest.

‘Shining star’ student dies in shower on Paris holiday just moments after saying she was fine

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

First lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon

Nurse Lucy Letby says the baby boy's death was a 'huge unexpected shock'.

Lucy Letby tells murder trial that baby boy's death at start of her shift was a 'huge unexpected shock'

Forensic officers

Serbian leader says gunman ‘targeted people at random’ in latest mass shooting

Kate surprised Royal fans waiting on The Mall

'A bit like a swan...paddling on the inside': Kate reveals pre-Coronation nerves as final preparations take place

Covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency

'I declare Covid-19 over': World Health Organisation boss says coronavirus is no longer a global emergency

Royal fans have begun camping outside The Mall ahead of the coronation.

A different kind of reign: Heavy thundery showers forecast to disrupt King Charles's Coronation

Freed kidnapping victims

Women kidnapped in Nigeria as schoolgirls return to Chibok with babies

Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (right), his wife Beatrice, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, have been jailed

Nigerian politician jailed for nine years for trafficking man to UK in organ harvesting plot

King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans on The Mall today

'Party at the Palace': Charles, William and Kate greet cheering Royal fans with surprise pre-Coronation walkabout

Cheng Lei

China biggest global jailer of journalists, press group says

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles, Kate and William greeted well-wishers on The Mall today

King Charles’ Coronation LIVE: Cheering crowds greet King Charles after Royals final rehearsal
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William arrive at Westminster Abbey for final preparations

A Royal rehearsal: Charles, Camilla and William head into Westminster Abbey for final pre-Coronation preparations
A car crushed under a house

Fears over casualties and damage after Japanese quake

Car crushed by a house

Deadly 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes central Japan

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner Group boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine

A TikTok of an empty Bud Light concession has gone viral

Boston Red Sox fans boycott Bud Light at Fenway Park over Dylan Mulvaney backlash

On closer inspection it is clear the date is correct on the medal

Royal fans think they’ve spotted a crucial typo on the Coronation medal - but it's just a 'trick of the light'
Reece Radford [inset], 26, was kicked and stabbed to death

Drunk thugs who murdered Good Samaritan after he tried to stop them attacking teenage girl jailed for life
‘Mind the gap’: Charles and Camilla have recorded a special Coronation message for commuters

King Charles tells Tube and rail passengers to ‘mind the gap’

Napoli fans celebrate

Napoli fans celebrated in orderly manner, police chief says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Some 400,000 people are set to get emergency service medals

Coronation medal to be awarded to emergency services staff, members of the armed forces and Coronation workers
Patrick McCrossan's tent was robbed

Royal superfan camping out for Coronation has tent stolen, 'leaving him sleeping outside and scared to go to toilet'
Prince William spoke to royal fans during a pub trip

We're praying for good weather: William reveals Coronation wish on visit to the pub with Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election
'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results
Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'
This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit