Public have 'absolutely' nothing to worry about amid armed police walkout, minister tells LBC

25 September 2023, 08:32

The public have nothing to worry about over armed policing walkout

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A minister has told LBC Londoners have nothing to worry about over the walkout of armed police officers after one of their colleagues was charged with murder.

Minister Rachel Maclean was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast after it was announced soldiers are on standby for armed police after scores of Metropolitan Police officers stood down from firearms duties following a murder charge against one of their colleagues.

More than 100 officers have reportedly handed in permits allowing them to carry weapons, prompting Scotland Yard to turn to the military for assistance.

The crisis has emerged after an unnamed officer was charged with murder over the shooting of unarmed Chris Kaba, 24, who was killed in September last year in Streatham Hill, south London.

Soldiers are on standby for armed police after scores of Metropolitan Police officers stood down from firearms duties following a murder charge against one of their colleagues.
Soldiers are on standby for armed police after scores of Metropolitan Police officers stood down from firearms duties following a murder charge against one of their colleagues. Picture: Alamy

Quizzing the Minister Nick asked: "How nervous should my listeners be by reports we might have to put the Army or SAS on standby because Met officers are putting down their weapons?"

Ms Maclean said: "The public should be confident that public safety and public protection is always our our first priority, and of course, the standard procedures for the MoD to work with civilian branches of government in situations like this and they will be doing everything they can."

When Nick pressed her asking if the public had anything to worry about the Minister replied, "no, absolutely not. We have some of the best trained professionals in the world in terms of our armed services and they will do their duty and keep the public safe."

Previously armed troops were be deployed to guard 'key locations' such as Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies.
Previously armed troops were be deployed to guard 'key locations' such as Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies. Picture: Alamy

A Met Police spokesman said: "The Ministry of Defence has agreed to a request to provide the Met with counter-terrorism support should it be needed.

"This is a contingency option that would only be used in specific circumstances and where an appropriate policing response was not available.

"Armed forces personnel will not be used in a routine policing capacity. We will keep the need for the support under constant review."

The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police - Sir Mark Rowley - is demanding more legal protections for officers after a revolt by armed police. Soldiers are on standby to cover firearms incidents.
The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police - Sir Mark Rowley - is demanding more legal protections for officers after a revolt by armed police. Soldiers are on standby to cover firearms incidents. Picture: Getty

The Ministry of Defence said: "We have accepted a Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) request from the Home Office to provide routine counter-terrorism contingency support to the Metropolitan Police, should it be needed."

The Home Secretary said: "We depend on our brave firearms officers to protect us from the most dangerous and violent in society.

"In the interest of public safety they have to make split-second decisions under extraordinary pressures.

"They mustn't fear ending up in the dock for carrying out their duties. Officers risking their lives to keep us safe have my full backing and I will do everything in my power to support them."

A Met Police officer appeared in court on Thursday in relation to the death of Mr Kaba, who died after being shot through an Audi car windscreen.

The officer accused of his murder is named only as NX121 after a district judge granted an anonymity order.

