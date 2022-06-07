Long Covid patients face 'postcode lottery' for treatment, nurses warn

7 June 2022, 10:03 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 10:41

Patients with long Covid-19 are suffering due to a so-called 'postcode lottery' in care, nurses have warned.
Patients with long Covid-19 are suffering due to a so-called 'postcode lottery' in care, nurses have warned. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Patients with long Covid-19 are suffering due to a so-called 'postcode lottery' in care, nurses have warned.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned that diagnosis and treatment of long Covid varies hugely across the UK.

The union raised fears patients may be missing out on care they need because of a lack of dedicated clinics across Wales and Scotland.

It also warned patients in England who are served by a network of specialist clinics were facing lengthy wait times with more than 30 per cent waiting longer than 15 weeks for an initial assessment.

But it said wait times varied widely across the country with nearly half of patients waiting the 15 weeks in the south-east and south-west while only 20 per cent of patients in the north-west had to wait that long.

The union said many practices are treating long Covid as a physical condition, while others see it as psychological.

Read more: What is long Covid and what are the symptoms?

RCN members, speaking at a nurses conference in Glasgow, described the symptoms as "debilitating".

Yorkshire-based mental health nurse Jo Strucke, who works in a specialist service, said: "Some of our patients have really complex physical health problems and their lives have been transformed.

"They may be unable to work, socialise and do things they previously enjoyed."

RCN public health lead Helen Donovan said: "As nursing staff we see first-hand how life-limiting long Covid can be.

"There are not enough specialist services to meet growing demand and the help patients get varies hugely across the country."

Read more: Johnny Depp 'splashes £50k' on curry in Birmingham as he celebrates Amber Heard court win

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dr Castelvedere died at a house in Colchester

Woman who died in suspected murder named as 'widely respected' Suffolk Uni lecturer

Aiden Aslin has been threatened with the death penalty

British fighter in Ukraine faces death penalty after capture by Russian forces

England manager Gareth Southgate has warned he will think twice about asking black players to take spot kicks following the racist abuse they received after the Euro 2020 final last year.

Gareth Southgate will 'think twice' before black footballers take penalties over racist abuse fears
Mr Roberts died in a base jumping accident

British base jumper dies 'after parachute fails to open' in 800m leap

Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote over his leadership

Boris bids to rally Cabinet with policy blitz after wounding confidence vote

Britain's aviation industry has buckled under demand for flights

Thousands of Brits stuck abroad amid airport chaos as they're forced to drive home

Dr. Bhagavan Antle With Hercules The Liger

Tiger King’s Doc Antle facing prison for 'laundering $500k from people smuggling'

Prisons have been infected by a "post-Covid torpor" a watchdog has warned

'Prisoners watch TV and sleep all day': Watchdog lashes out at 'post-Covid torpor'

Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee

Harry and Meghan share sweet photo of Lilibet on her first birthday during Jubilee

Johnny Depp Sighting

Johnny Depp 'splashes £50k' on curry in Birmingham as he celebrates Amber Heard court win

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

Andrew Marr said the Tories will have to vote on whether they want 'chaos'

Tories can either stick with disgrace or vote for chaos, says Andrew Marr

Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to rule himself out of a leadership contest

Business Sec refuses to rule himself out of Tory leadership race if PM loses vote

Kate's unseen pics of Jubilee weekend

Kate shares unseen pictures of 'fantastic' Jubilee weekend and jokes about Louis

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election

Monkeypox symptoms include lesions on an infected person's hands

UK monkeypox infections increase by 77 bringing total cases to 302

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries arrives for a live TV show in Amsterdam in 2008

Trial resumes after murder of Dutch crime reporter

A pilgrim lights a candle in the sanctuary of the virgin of the Rocío

Spain’s Rocio pilgrimage party returns after Covid hiatus

British journalist Dom Phillips, right, and a Yanomami Indigenous man walk in Maloca Papiu village, Roraima state, Brazil, in November 2019

British journalist and Brazilian expert still missing in the Amazon
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

Tiger King Star Arrest

Tiger King star Doc Antle charged with money laundering

Brazil Missing

British journalist and Brazilian expert missing in the Amazon
Nigeria Church Attack

Nigerian forces hunt gunmen who killed 50 at church

Military personnel and officials stand at the BM Inland Container Depot

Container depot fire spotlights Bangladesh industrial safety

A Second World War re-enactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end the Second World War, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France

Second World War veterans mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Jim Fitton of Britain, left, and Volker Waldmann of Germany, outside a courtroom, in Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)

British man jailed for 15 years over smuggling artefacts in Iraq

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice
Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out
Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response
Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC
James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU
Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir 06/06 | Watch again

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 5/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London