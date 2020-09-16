Lord Keen: Government law officer hands in resignation over Brexit row

16 September 2020, 15:36

Lord Keen said he had not yet heard back from the PM about his resignation
Lord Keen said he had not yet heard back from the PM about his resignation. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

The UK government's law officer for Scotland has handed in his resignation amid plans to override international law on the Brexit agreement.

Lord Keen of Elie, the advocate general for Scotland, told the Press and Journal he had tendered his resignation to Boris Johnson on Wednesday morning, but was yet to hear back.

Downing Street has not yet responded to requests for comment.

READ MORE: Government preparing for 'reasonable worst case scenario'

It comes after Lord Keen is said to have found it difficult to reconcile with the government's plan with the law, telling peers on Tuesday that the UK Internal Market Bill did not "constitute a breach of international law or of the rule of law".

He also said Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis had "answered the wrong question" when he said that bypassing parts of the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law in a "specific and limited way".

READ MORE: MPs debate UK Internal Market Bill

Mr Lewis, however, said he gave "a very straight answer to parliament last week in line with the attorney general's position".

Lord Keen has been advocate general for Scotland since 2015.

