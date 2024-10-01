Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Driver survives after lorry plummets 60 metres from viaduct onto M6
1 October 2024, 06:33 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 06:38
A driver of a lorry has miraculously survived after their vehicle plummeted 60 metres from a viaduct and onto the M6.
Firefighters were called to reports of a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) that had left the carriageway of the M6 northbound between Junction 20 and 21, close to the Thelwall Viaduct, near Warrington in Chesire.
On arrival, they found that a HGV had left the carriageway and overturned on an embankment, falling approximately 60 metres.
Crews used technical rescue equipment to lower themselves and reach the casualty.
The driver of the vehicle is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.
Crews applied water to cool the HGV and used bunding to contain a leak of approximately 1000 litres of bio-diesel from the fuel tanks of the vehicle.
While the carriageway was fully closed, lanes one and two have since been re-opened by Cheshire Police and the Highways Agency.
Thelwall Viaduct update:— Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (@CheshireFire) September 30, 2024
Firefighters have now left the scene of the rescue of a HGV driver near to Thelwall Viaduct, after their vehicle left the northbound carriageway and fell around 60 metres onto an embankment.
