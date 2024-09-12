Lottie Moss rushed to hospital after model suffers violent seizure from Ozempic overdose - as star makes stark warning

12 September 2024, 14:09 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 14:22

Lottie Moss rushed to hospital after 9-stone model suffers terrifying seizure from taking Ozempic
Lottie Moss rushed to hospital after 9-stone model suffers terrifying seizure from taking Ozempic. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Model Lottie Moss has revealed she was rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure as a result of taking 'miracle' weight loss drug Ozempic - despite weighing just nine stone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lottie, the younger half sister of international supermodel Kate Moss, revealed the shocking incident saw her self-administer double the recommended dose for someone her size before suffering a "horror" seizure.

"Honestly, it was one of the scariest things that has ever happened to me," the 26-year-old Brit revealed of the incident.

"I've never felt sicker in my life," she explained, admitting to doubling her dose after administering the first injection.

Weight-loss drug Ozempic has taken the world of celebrity by storm in recent months, with the appetite suppressing drug often seen as a "quick fix" for weight loss.

It has even been branded a "fountain of youth" after tests suggested it could have a much wider use.

As a result of taking the drug, which was administered via an injection into her thigh, the model revealed her weight plummeted by a stone in just 3 weeks - dropping from 60kg (9stone 4lb), to 52kg (8st 3lb).

Speaking of the shocking incident on the Dream On podcast, Lottie revealed the nausea and weight loss saw her rushed to A&E in the dead of night, with the model admitting of Ozempic: "I'd rather die than take it again".

Nov 09, 2023 - London, England, UK - Lottie Moss attending The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes World Premiere, BFI IMAX
Nov 09, 2023 - London, England, UK - Lottie Moss attending The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes World Premiere, BFI IMAX. Picture: Alamy

"I took it for two weeks. It comes with a pen and different doses, you take one injection one week, one injection the next week and you take every week, and I've never felt sicker in my life," she said.

She revealed the drug led to severe dehydration and a "terrifying" seizure in the hospital toilet, with her friends holding down her limbs.

"My friend Reece had to hold my feet down and it was just so scary, the whole situation, I didn't know what was going on, my face was clenching up, my whole body was tense, my hands, it was so weird, your hands clench up and you can't move them and it feels like you're going to break your hand," she revealed.

"It was honestly horrible," she added.

"It's not like you can stopping taking it, it's not like a pill that you don't take when you wake up in the morning," she warned of the weight loss drug.

Read more: Weight-loss drug Ozempic hailed as 'fountain of youth' as tests suggest it can also 'slow the clock on ageing'

Read more: Game-changing ‘new statin’ Ozempic slashes risk of heart attack and stroke in ‘biggest breakthrough in 30 years’

For Lottie, who began modelling professionally at the age of 18, it marked the latest chapter in her longstanding, disordered relationship with food.

During the early days of modelling, she moved to London and was assigned a personal trainer who she said restricted her diet dramatically and banned certain foods.

It led to a tricky relationship with both her body and food, revealing the pandemic to be a low point - gaining a stone she reveals she was unable to lose.

Lottie Moss beim Raffaello Summer Day 2024 in der Orangerie Schloss Charlottenburg. Berlin, 18.06.2024 *** Lottie Moss at Raffaello Summer Day 2024 in the Orangery at Charlottenburg Palace Berlin, 18 06 2024 Foto:xF.xKernx/xFuturexImagex raffaello 4742
Lottie Moss beim Raffaello Summer Day 2024 in der Orangerie Schloss Charlottenburg. Berlin, 18.06.2024 *** Lottie Moss at Raffaello Summer Day 2024 in the Orangery at Charlottenburg Palace Berlin, 18 06 2024 Foto:xF.xKernx/xFuturexImagex raffaello 4742. Picture: Alamy

"It made me feel so nauseous, Lottie reflected of the drug.

"I was throwing up, it was horrible. I took a lower dosage the first time I took it then I went up higher. I ended up being in bed for two days, felt so sick, my weight had dropped.

"I started at about 60 kilos, and I went down to 57 with the first dose, then I went down to 54.

"It was crazy, my lowest was 53. In terms of a few weeks, that's not a healthy weightless, not a healthy drop.

"When I was in bed for those two days and it was at the end of it and I just wanted to come off it, because it's not like you can stopping taking it, it's not like a pill that you don't take when you wake up in the morning, it's in your system and it's there."

She continued: "I felt so sick one day I said to my friend, 'I can't keep any water down, I can't keep any food down, no liquids, nothing. I need to go to hospital, I feel really sick'.

"We went to ER at three in the morning, we go and see one of the nurses and she's like 'how much of a dose are you taking?' I was like however much and she was like 'oh my god, that's so not the amount you should be taking."

"She asked how much weight I'd lost in two weeks and I told her….

"She sent me to the emergency room, and I got wheel chaired through the hospital.

"At one point, I went to the bathroom, and I felt really sick, I felt like I was going to pass out, I thought something was happening, I didn't feel good.

"As soon as I got into the room where I was seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which was honestly one of the scariest things that has ever happened to me in my life.

