Louis Theroux shaves off eyebrows amid alopecia battle

Louis Theroux has shaved off his eyebrows. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Louis Theroux has shocked followers by shaving off his eyebrows amid his battle with alopecia.

The documentary-maker said he is considering microblading - a semi-permanent form of cosmetic tattooing - in a bid to create the illusion of full eyebrows after shaving his off.

Sharing images of his new look on Instagram, Theroux said "Can you tell what's different?" with the hashtags alopecia, no brows, and no brows no problems.

"I've shaved off my eyebrows," the 53-year-old said.

"I'm also thinking about getting micro blading soon.

"In the meanwhile I figure no eyebrows is better than patchy eyebrows. Do you agree?"

The broadcaster has been documenting the progress of his facial hair loss since January.

It started with gaps in his beard before it "migrated up to my eyebrow" in July.

Alopecia is the medical term for hair loss and can come in different forms, including "thinning" of the hair or total loss of hair.

Theroux is best known for inserting himself into fringe political groups, cults and gangs for documentaries.