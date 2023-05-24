Stepdaughter of famous author Lucinda Riley and her three dogs killed in horror drunk-driving crash

Lucinda Riley's stepdaughter wa skilled by a man driving three times the speed limit in Chelsea while high and drunk. Picture: Met Police/Getty

By Chay Quinn

A pizza restaurant worker has admitted killing Lucinda Riley's step-daughter Olivia in his Audi TT while driving high and drunk.

Olivia Riley, 41, was walking her three golden retrievers in Cheyne Walk, Chelsea, when they were struck by Laszlo Dancs' out of control vehicle in May 2022.

Dancs was travelling at three times the 20mph speed limit in the area.

Londoner Dancs admitted causing death by dangerous driving a yesterday as the Riley family watched on at the Old Bailey.

The driver admitted drink and drug driving too but denied failing to provide a breath sample yesterday.

The scene of the May 2022 crash where Olivia lost her life. Picture: PA

Acton-born Dancs will return to the Old Bailey to be sentenced on July 28.

Judge Philip Katz led the trial which heard that Olivia died at the scene of the crash - with her three dogs succumbing to their injuries later.

The judge granted Dancs continued conditional bail but told him the "chances are" he will be sent to prison.

After Olivia's death, her uncle Mark Riley said she was “beautiful, fun-loving” woman who “just lit up the room for everybody”.

Northern Irish literary sensation Lucinda Riley died just 11 months before the fatal crash - with Olivia mourning her after she had worked for her step-mother as a literary assistant.

At the time of Lucinda's death, Olivia said: “Certainly the tributes that have been pouring in, they are all saying the same thing, that she was one in a million and nobody can come to terms with this tragedy, this loss.

"She saw the best in everyone and lived life to the full."