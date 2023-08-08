Lucy Letby jurors can return majority verdicts, judge rules after 15 days of deliberating

Lucy Letby. Picture: social media/alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Jurors deliberating in the murder trial of Lucy Letby can return majority verdicts, Justice James Goss has said.

Letby, 33, denies murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit and attempting to murder 10 more.

After several months of hearing evidence, jurors had retired to consider verdicts on Monday, July 10.

The 22 charges are seven of murder, and 15 of attempted murder, which the prosecution allege happened at the neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

Lucy Letby. Picture: social media

Mr Justice James Goss's ruling means the jury will need to agree by 10-1 on counts that are not unanimous.

Read More: Jury retires in trial of nurse Lucy Letby accused of murdering seven babies

Read More: Lucy Letby trial juror discharged for 'a good personal reason' after 13th day of deliberations

The jury has been deliberating for 15 days.

Ms Letby denies all charges.

A juror was discharged from the trial, following the 13th day of deliberations.

Mr Justice James Goss said "for good personal reasons", it was "not possible" for one of the 12 jurors to continue.

The trial judge thanked the juror for their attendance during the trial over the past 10 months, and said he was sorry they were unable to continue.

"I imagine it must be slightly frustrating for you," he added.

The trial judge reminded the jurors there must be no communication outside of court until the trial was over.