'She was so nice': Couple who wanted Lucy Letby to be their baby's godmother now think she tried to kill him

25 August 2023, 14:10 | Updated: 25 August 2023, 14:21

Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill others.
Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill others. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A couple who wanted Lucy Letby to be their baby's godmother now think she tried to kill him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Letby, Britain's worst baby killer of modern times, will die in prison after being given a whole life sentence for her crimes on Monday. She was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more.

One couple, who were not involved in the case, have since opened up about their experience with the killer neonatal nurse, who looked after their child at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

They said they "came to think of her as a friend" as she supported them through the trauma of having a premature son, and stayed in contact with her once their child had been discharged.

But the thought of her caring for their child now made them feel "physically sick".

Read more: Failure to deal with Lucy Letby complaints 'more likely than not' led to baby deaths, former hospital boss says

Read more: Outrage as fundraiser set up by campaigner who wants to get Lucy Letby's conviction thrown out

Cheshire Police reveal details of Lucy Letby's diary entries

For seven days after the couple's son was born they were not allowed to hold him, they told the Mail.

They said Letby stayed with them and helped calm their nerves during the stressful time.

The father said she had been so "nice" that they considered making her their boy's godmother.

But the parents also claimed that there were times when their baby had sudden dips in his health while Letby was looking after him.

"She was there day and night, we'd have long conversations with her, especially at night when it was quiet," the mother said.

"She'd talk about her house, she talked about her parents a lot, she really thought the world of them, her cats, going out with other nurses socialising… I came to think of her as a friend."

As a result, they never suspected she was connected to their son's decline in health.

Baby murderer Lucy Letby to spend rest of her life in jail for ‘evil’ crimes

They claimed that one day their baby had an unusual amount of blood in his nappy but doctors could not work out the reason behind it.

At a later date, their baby collapsed as Letby handed him over to night staff. They were able to help him recover.

Letby went on to keep in contact with the family after their son was discharged from hospital and checked in to see if he still needed help breathing.

"When he was in the hospital she couldn't do enough for us," the father said.

"She kept in contact, I thought she was taking a real interest in his life, so I thought, why not include her in his life?"

The mother said that she felt "physically sickened" after realising that Letby had been on a killing spree when she was caring for their son.

James O'Brien baffled by how Letby warnings were 'completely ignored'

Letby's murder and attempted murder spree came between June 2015 and 2016, at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Questions have been raised over how she got away with her crimes for so long, despite senior doctors voicing concerns.

Letby's presence when collapses took place was first mentioned to senior management by the unit's head consultant in late June 2015.

She was not removed from the unit until after the deaths of two triplet boys and the collapse of another baby boy on three successive days in June 2016.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer to step down with immediate effect amid scandal of stolen artefacts

Parents of Takayo Nembhard, who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival in 2022 want more public trauma kits

Rapper's parents call for more public bleed kits after son stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Exclusive
Takayo Nembhard's parents are appealing for people to come forward with information

'You won’t get away with this forever': Rapper's parents urge people to come forward a year on from Notting Hill death

Three-time WWE world champion Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36

Tributes paid to WWE star Bray Wyatt after his death aged just 36

Severe Weather

Hundreds without power as 75mph storm hits Michigan

Moulds was filmed striking Bruce the pony

Former teacher and huntswoman cleared of animal cruelty after being filmed punching and kicking a horse

Michael Smith needed stitches in his lower lip after the attack

Couple making their way home from Black Pride fall victim to homophobic attack in south London

Begg was saved by an off duty doctor as he was attacked by a great white shark

Surfer suffers massive blood loss in 30 second fight with great white shark as he's saved by off-duty doctor on the beach
Biden and Harris

Biden to meet King family on the 60th anniversary of March on Washington

The fire in Greece

Rescuers in Greece find body, raising wildfires death toll to 21

Irfaan Ali

Guyana leader demands slavery reparations ahead of plantation apology

Luis Rubiales

Spanish football president refuses to resign over kiss row

Moscow has denied being behind the plane crash that killed Prigozhin. Bottom right, wreckage is removed from the crash site

'Absolute lies': Kremlin denies giving order to kill Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Nicolas Sarkozy and Muammar Gaddafi

Ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy faces trial over Libya financing for 2007 campaign

The crashed jet

Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader

The officer was helping a man in distress on the rail line at Balderton near Newark

Police officer in serious condition after being hit by train while trying to rescue 'distressed' man from rail track

Latest News

See more Latest News

Luis Rubiales has refused to stand down.

Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales refuses to quit blaming 'false feminism' amid outrage over World Cup kiss
Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
The twin brothers, Alexander on left and Robert on right, were convicted after the death of Mr Parsons.

Driver who hit and killed cyclist, 63, then hid his body before confessing to girlfriend jailed for 12 years
Donald 'Prentice' Patience was found dead at a property in Bury

Murder probe as man stabbed to death after burglars broke in to steal family’s £1,000 labradoodle
Pakistan Floods Evacuations

Millions of children ‘still need support’ one year on from Pakistan floods

India Lunar Mission

India’s lunar rover to conduct experiments on moon’s surface

The pair are understood to have stripped the hotel room of everything

'Shame on you': Moment two guests flee hotel after emptying room - then 'smile at CCTV' as they make their escape
Emma Hunt was convicted of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering.

Manager who stole nearly £1m from firm splashed money on £39k Halloween party, luxury cars and Carribbean holiday
Brits face a bank holiday washout

Brits face August bank holiday washout as festivals and Notting Hill Carnival take place - but there's hope for Monday
Trump Georgia Election Indictment

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, and posts his mugshot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Harry to return to the UK ahead of first anniversary of the late Queen's death - 'but won't be joined by Meghan'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after his fourth mugshot is revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit