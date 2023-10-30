Former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales banned from the sport for three years for Women's World Cup kiss

30 October 2023, 11:25 | Updated: 30 October 2023, 11:59

Rubiales has been banned from football for three years
Rubiales has been banned from football for three years. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales has been banned from the sport for three years after he kissed a player at the Women's World Cup.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rubiales, who was president of the Spanish Football Association, was ordered to stay away from all football-related activity for three years.

He kissed Spain's Jenni Hermoso as the country celebrated their win over England's Lionesses in the final in Australia.

Hermoso said the kiss on her lips was not consensual and filed a legal complaint against the 46-year-old.

It caused global outrage, as did his immediate reaction - which was to deliver a rambling speech in which he repeatedly insisted he would not quit, insisting he was the victim of "social assassination".

Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual
Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual. Picture: Alamy

He was ultimately forced to leave as anger built during a bizarre two weeks in which his mother briefly went on hunger strike at a church in Spain.

Fifa said in a statement: "The Fifa disciplinary committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the Fifa disciplinary code," a statement read.

"This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days.

"Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the Fifa disciplinary committee's decision today."

Rubiales initially refused to quit
Rubiales initially refused to quit. Picture: Alamy

It said Rubiales can still appeal the decision, but added: "Fifa reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld."

The kiss overshadowed Spain's triumph, which was the first time the women's team had won a world cup.

They broke English hearts as they overcame the European Champions 1-0 in Sydney.

But news quickly emerged about the kiss and attention quickly turned to his action instead of the victory.

It heavily damaged the reputation of the Spanish Women's set up. Following Rubiales' departure, Jorge Vilda, the manager who guided La Roja to the world cup win, was sacked after he was deemed as supportive of the disgraced president.

Hermoso and others then went on strike as they called for a leadership change within the football association.

The caller claimed police didn't attend the address because it would be 'too dangerous' (file image)

'Too dangerous' for police to take on bike theft gang because they had an angle grinder, caller claims
Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

Shani Louk is dead, her family announces, three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas and paraded on truck
His heartbroken fiancée has paid tribute to the ice hockey player.

‘I’ll miss you forever and love you always’: Heartbroken fiancée’s tribute to ice hockey player killed in freak accident
Perry is believed to have drowned at his LA home

Matthew Perry 911 dispatch call reveals how emergency responders thought Friends star drowned at LA home
A flight from Tel Aviv to Makhachkala airport was forced divert

'Europe is the next stop' Jerusalem Deputy Mayor warns of rising anti-Semitism as Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
School lesson plans will be created by Artificial Intelligence, Rishi Sunak has announced

Artificial Intelligence to create lesson plans and quizzes for schoolchildren, Rishi Sunak announces
A man walks past damage from Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, on Sunday

Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 48 as search and recovery work continues

Maddie went missing from a holiday complex in the Algarve in May 2007

Portuguese police apologise to the McCanns over their handling of Madeleine's disappearance in 2007
Matthew Perry has died aged 54

Everything known about Matthew Perry's death as initial post-mortem results come back 'inconclusive'
Wootton's outfit caused fury

'It makes me cry': Outrage over man's Manchester bomber Halloween costume as he faces police probe

