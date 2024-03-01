Multiple casualties after 15-vehicle crash on the M23 near Gatwick Airport as public urged to avoid area

At least 15 vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

There have been dozens of casualties on the M23 following a crash involving at least 15 cars near Gatwick Airport.

Police reported ‘multiple casualties’ following the collision on the M23 in Sussex on Friday.

The motorway was closed in both directions, between junctions 10 and 11, at around 5:40pm.

Police urged the public to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The M23 is closed both ways between J10 and J11 after a collision involving around 15 vehicles.

“Emergency services were called at 5.40pm and the ambulance service is treating multiple casualties.

“Please avoid the area and expect disruption.”

Eyewitness Roger Williams told The Argus it was the worst crash he had seen in 62 years.

He said the crash looked like over “30 cars” had been involved.

“I counted five facing wrong way after spinning, but the whole carriageway covered in debris,” he told the outlet.

“There was a hail storm. The carriageway was covered in two inches of ice and people were speeding through it.”

National Highways said it expected congestion to clear at about 9:30pm on the southbound carriageway and about 10:30pm on the northbound.