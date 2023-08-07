Breaking News

'A beautiful happy soul': Boy, 12, killed in M62 hit-and-run pictured as family pay tribute

Callum Rycroft, 12, has been named and pictured after the incident. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A boy who was killed in a hit-and-run incident on the M62 has been named as Callum Rycroft, 12, from Leeds, West Yorkshire police have confirmed.

Callum Rycroft, from Leeds, has been named as the victim of a hit-and-run on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

It is believed Callum was walking on the motorway with a man after an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5.

Matthew Rycroft, 36, has also been charged with with causing/allowing the death of a child and is due to appear in Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday 8 August.

He has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen.

A tribute from Callum’s mother said: “Callum was a beautiful happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life. He brought light, laughter and noise into any room.

“Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him. The house is so quiet without him here.

“We are devastated at what has happened and request that people respect our wish for privacy at this difficult time. We are very grateful for the support and kind comments we have received.”

West Yorkshire police said: “Officers are continuing enquiries into the collision in which a Toyota C-HR car struck Callum on the eastbound carriageway of the M62, between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm.

“As previously disclosed, it is believed Callum had been walking on the motorway with a man after an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in that collision.

“A 47-year-old male who was the driver of the Toyota, was earlier today arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Earlier on Monday police confirmed a second man, 47, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Toyota C-HR car involved in the incident has now been recovered by the force’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET).

Specially trained officers are supporting the boy’s family.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said after the incident: "This is an absolutely tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy. We have specialist officers supporting his family at this extremely difficult time.

"We understand that he was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he has been hit by a vehicle.

"The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now and assist us in our enquiries.

"We are also asking anyone who was driving along the M62 between Hartshead Moor and the M606 last night between 9.30pm and 9.50pm to please check any dashcam footage you may have of this incident."

More updates to follow