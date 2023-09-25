Maddy Cusack's death not being treated as suspicious as police issue update on Sheffield United footballer

Cusack's death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sheffield United footballer Maddy Cusack's death is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Cusack, who had just been named vice-captain of the club last month, died on Wednesday.

She was pronounced dead at a property in Horsley but the death is not being treated as suspicious, Derbyshire Police said.

A statement read: "We were called to a property in Lady Lea Road, Horsley, just after 6.35pm on Wednesday September 20. "A woman, in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Coroner's Court confirmed that the death had been reported, with an inquest to be opened in due course.

Cusack had just started her sixth year with the Blades and had said how excited she was to return.

She joined the team in January 2019 and became the first woman to reach 100 appearances for the club last season.

She also worked as a marketing executive at the club.

Tributes were paid to the midfielder before Sheffield United's Premier League match against Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

They included a minute's silence prior to kick-off, with players wearing shirts with the number eight, to represent Cusack's squad number.

Fans also held up signs and flags while the club flag at Bramall Lane was flown at half-mast.