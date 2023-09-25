Marcus Rashford 'rushed to help grandmother after car crash' as witness describes debris scattered over the road

25 September 2023, 05:22

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford rushed to help a grandmother with whom he got into a serious car crash on Saturday.

The striker had just left his team's Carrington training camp in his Rolls-Royce after his side's victory over Burnley on Saturday before the smash.

Rashford is not thought to have sustained serious injuries. Both drivers were breathalysed. No arrests were made and no ambulances were called.

A source told the Sun: “Both drivers were badly shaken.

"Marcus immediately checked to see if the woman was okay and swapped details."

Witness Peter Laycock described the scene in the aftermath of the crash.

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford. Picture: Getty

He said: "There were loads of police blocking the road asking cars to turn around because there was debris all over the road.

"I could see guys in United clothes who must have come from the training ground. There were a lot of bystanders saying, ‘It’s ­Marcus Rashford’s car’."

Another source added: “The woman was on her way home from baby­sitting her grand-daughter. She’s a cautious, careful driver and even more so when it’s raining — which it was.

“The impact caused the airbags to go off. She was very, very shaken and confused. She’s not a football fan and didn’t have any idea who Marcus Rashford is.”

The back-left tyre and taillight of Rashford's car were badly damaged in the terrifying smash.

Rashford said later: "3 points on the road! I’m alright guys thanks for the messages."

A United spokesman added: "Marcus is fine and was not injured. It was an accidental collision as he left the training ground after returning from Burnley.

The accident took place in a 40mph zone outside the training ground.

Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes arrived at the scene not long afterward and checked on Rashford and the grandmother. United's doctor offered to look the woman over, and the club paid for a taxi home for her.

It came just hours after Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

The United forward played a full 90 minutes as his team broke a three-game losing streak thanks to a thunderous volley from Fernandes.

The victory leaves United in eighth place in the Premier League.

Manager Erik Ten Hag said after the win: “It was clear. Of course we needed that win. We had a tough run of games against good opponents. It wasn’t necessary to lose those games. Today was must-win.

“The team spirit and how they fight together [was impressive]. It was a team attacking with 11 and defending with 11. They supported each other. A lot has been against us, like injuries and decisions. Like tonight.”

