Police divers searching for Madeleine McCann seen entering water at remote Portuguese reservoir

23 May 2023, 08:33

Madeleine McCann cops are searching an Algarve reservoir said to have been visited by Cristian Brueckner
Madeleine McCann cops are searching an Algarve reservoir said to have been visited by Cristian Brueckner. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Police divers searching for Madeleine McCann at the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal have been seen entering the water early on Tuesday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A police motorboat has been sent into the water around 50km from Praia da Luz where Madeleine went missing in 2007.

A Policia Judiciaria statement said it is co-ordinating searches in the Algarve at the request of German police and in the presence of British officers.

The prime suspect in her disappearance, convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017.

Investigators believe the 45-year-old killed Madeleine, then aged three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment.

Scotland Yard detectives are also understood to have travelled to the area but only with a "watching brief".

The search is set to last for at least two days and beyond that if anything of relevance is found.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Madeleine McCann went missing in Praia da Luz
Madeleine McCann went missing in Praia da Luz. Picture: Alamy

It is the first major operation of its kind since June 2014 when British police were given permission to do digs in Praia da Luz that involved sniffer dogs trained in detecting bodies and ground-penetrating radar.

This time round expert divers are set to explore the murky depths of the dam but digs will also take place in woodland by the water.

Read More: Madeleine McCann detectives begin search of remote Portuguese reservoir German suspect Cristian Brueckner visited

The area was searched twice in February and March 2008 by divers hired by a Portuguese lawyer.

Marcos Aragao Correia organised the privately-funded operation after claiming he had been tipped off by underworld contacts about the location being of interest within 48 hours of her disappearance.

Two bags containing small bones were found during the second search after divers had earlier recovered several lengths of cord, some plastic tape and a single white cotton sock.

The reservoir was last searched more than a decade ago
The reservoir was last searched more than a decade ago. Picture: Alamy

It is not thought to have been searched since March 2008 as part of the ongoing investigation into her disappearance.

Earlier this month Kate and Gerry posted a poignant tribute to mark their daughter’s 20th birthday, telling her: “We love you and we’re waiting for you. We’re never going to give up.”

They added: “Happy Birthday Madeleine. Still missing. Still very much missed. Still looking. For as long as it takes.”

Read more: 'Never give up': Madeleine McCann's sister speaks publicly for the first time since her disappearance 16 years ago

Christian Brueckner was jailed for sex crimes
Christian Brueckner was jailed for sex crimes. Picture: Alamy

The message on the official Find Maddie Campaign Facebook page accompanied a cherished last photo of her as a three-year-old, beaming in a pink sunhat and clutching tennis balls.

Kate and Gerry are expected to be kept informed of any developments as a result of the new search through Scotland Yard liaison officers.

Read more: 'We are never going to give up trying to find her': Madeleine McCann's parents issue birthday statement

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has consistently said he is convinced Madeleine is dead and caged paedophile Brueckner, 45, has been named as the sole suspect.

He is currently serving time for the September 2005 rape of an American OPA in the resort where Madeleine vanished and has yet to face any formal accusation over the youngster’s disappearance.

Last April he was made an official suspect, or arguido, in Portugal over Madeleine’s disappearance, although his defence lawyer Friedrich Fulscher labelled it a “procedural trick” linked to statute of limitations legislation at the time.

Last autumn Bruecker was charged in Germany with several sex crimes on the Algarve against women and children including the rape of an Irish holiday rep in 2004 and the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl on a beach near Praia da Luz in 2007.

Brueckner’s lawyer revealed in April those charges had been dropped against him in a bombshell development after successfully arguing prosecutors had no jurisdiction over him in Braunschweig where the Madeleine case was being brought.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The controversial new bus 'shelter' in LA

LA’s $10,000 ‘light and shade’ bus shelter that 'provides almost no light nor shade' sparks ridicule

Imran Khan arrives at court

Imran Khan gains protection from arrest over multiple terrorism charges

Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years

Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years

Guyana School Fire

19 children dead in blaze at Guyana school

Thailand School Tragedy

Seven killed sheltering from the rain as roof collapses at school in Thailand

Nepal Everest Record

Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen going to Chiringuito Casa Jondal in Ibiza a few days ago (L) ahead of news of their engagement

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get engaged after 'proposal on his $500m superyacht'

Riot police descended on a Cardiff estate overnight - after two teenagers died in crash

Two teenagers dead in 'serious crash' before riot mob set cars alight during night of violence in Cardiff

Police said they had made an arrest as part of their investigation into TikTok pranks

Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance over TikTok 'prankster' clips

Australia Modi

Indian PM aims to take relationship to ‘next level’ on Australia visit

Tropical Weather

Guam braces itself for ‘direct hit’ from Typhoon Mawar

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire (Charles Krupa/AP)

Donald Trump faces further lawsuit over remarks on CNN

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters after the meeting (Evan Vucci/AP)

‘Productive’ meeting fails to find agreement on US budget

Dominic Raab will stand down as MP down at the next election, weeks after he quit the government over claims he bullied civil servants.

Dominic Raab to stand down as MP at next election weeks after quitting Cabinet over bullying allegations

Police are searching for a controversial TikTok "prankster" who shared a video of himself appearing to walk into a stranger's home uninvited.

Police searching for TikTok 'prankster' who seemingly filmed himself entering stranger's home uninvited

Junior doctors in England have announced a fresh 72-hour walkout in June after talks between the British Medical Association (BMA) and ministers broke down.

Junior doctors to stage three-day walkout in June as union calls for 'credible' pay offer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Buckingham Palace has rejected the request.

Buckingham Palace rejects calls to return Ethiopian Prince’s 19th century remains to descendants
The actor starred in starred in a succession of action films including Marvel's Thor series.

Thor and Punisher star Ray Stevenson dies aged 58 weeks before new Star Wars spin-off airs

Ilya Ponomarev spoke to Andrew Marr as footage emerged of a clash in the Belgorod region

Russian resistance leader warns Putin as militia raids over border: 'This war ends in Moscow'
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott delivers his speech announcing his candidacy for president of the United States on the campus of Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, South C

Republican Tim Scott launches 2024 US presidential bid

Britain is predicted to be hotter than Morocco this week, with temperatures set to rise as high as 25C as a heatwave sweeps the country.

Mini-heatwave incoming as Britain predicted to be hotter than Morocco this week with temperatures as high as 25C
Andrew Marr has said Labour must deliver on its promises to get the NHS "back on its feet", but questions how the vast reforms the party is planning will be funded.

Andrew Marr: Labour are making big promises on the NHS - but failure to deliver will see trust decline ever further
Council workers in Cornwall will get lessons in switching off the lights

Council staff to get training on turning the lights off after work as office 'lit up like a Christmas tree' at night
Turkish president and People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Sinan Ogan, former presidential candidate from ATA alliance, in Istanbul, Turkey

Erdogan wins endorsement for Turkish election run-off from third-place candidate

Saudi Arabian astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi waves to family and friends as she arrives at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida

Space station welcomes visitors including Saudi Arabia’s first female astronaut

A local man hauls a bicycle with humanitarian aid in front of a house which was destroyed by Russian shelling in Orihiv, Ukraine

Russia alleges border incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate dropped by the children's picnic

Keen gardener Kate joins children's picnic she inspired as Chelsea Flower Show starts

Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales
King Charles wants Prince William and Princess Kate's three children to "grow up as normal as possible" so they avoid making the "same mistakes he made", a royal expert claims.

King Charles 'wants William's children to grow up as normal as possible' to avoid 'making mistakes he made'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight
Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path
NHS Cuts

NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students
LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

Sangita calls for vaping to be made 'socially toxic'

Sangita Myska makes an impassioned plea to make vaping 'socially toxic'

EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

'Progress has been painfully slow': EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit