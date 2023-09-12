'Malicious and threatening' email sent to 'large number' of Manchester schools

By Kit Heren

Threatening emails have been sent to a "large number" of schools in Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

Greater Manchester Police and Cheshire Police are both looking into the threatening email. The contents are unclear.

The head teacher of Manchester Grammar School told parents: "This morning a large number of schools across Greater Manchester and Cheshire received a malicious and threatening email; we always take any such incidents very seriously, as we have done in this case."

The High Master said that staff had originally locked down the school on receiving the email, before opening back up on police advice.

He added: "This obviously sounds very worrying, and whilst the risk to your son may actually be very low we always place the highest priority on the safety of your son."

Lache Primary School, in Chester, told parents at first that they would not be able to pick up their children as the site was on lockdown.

The school said on Facebook: "We are aware that parents have arrived outside school. To repeat, we cannot let any children out or any parents in.

"As we have stated, this is a precautionary measure following an unpleasant email that has been sent to a number of schools in Cheshire, Liverpool and Manchester.

"There is not a threat on site. We have locked down the school to ensure that everyone is safe. Which they are.

"The police are dealing with the situation and are very happy with the measures that we have in place."

School staff later said they believed the email was a "malicious hoax" and that children were to be let out by year group.

Chester Constabulary said officers were "aware of an email which had been sent to a number of schools in Chester and Ellesmere Port which made threats to pupils and staff".

They added: "An investigation has been launched and officers have been attending schools to provide reassurance."

Greater Manchester Police said that they were investigating reports of the emails.

Chief Inspector Chris Boyd of GMP's City of Manchester Division, said: "We take reports of this nature very seriously and whilst we have not advised any schools to close, our officers will nevertheless be stepping up their high-visibility presence around schools at the end of the day today to provide reassurance to them and the wider public."