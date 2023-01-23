Man, 26, loses testicle after police officer 'clubbed him in the groin' during French protests

23 January 2023, 15:59 | Updated: 23 January 2023, 16:34

A man, 26, had to have a testicle amputated after a police officer clubbed him in the groin during pension reform protests in Paris last week, according to the man's lawyer.
A man, 26, had to have a testicle amputated after a police officer clubbed him in the groin during pension reform protests in Paris last week, according to the man's lawyer. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

A man, 26, had to have a testicle amputated after a police officer clubbed him in the groin during pension reform protests in Paris last week, according to the man's lawyer.

The man claimed he was filming the demonstrations when the incident occurred.

The unnamed man, who is identified in French media reports as Ivan S, has lodged a complaint against the Parisian police over the alleged use of excessive force.

France’s Liberation newspaper identified the man as an engineer “in a large French company” who was at the demonstration that took place last week against the government’s pension reforms.

Around a million people took part in protests across the country and over 80,000 were in attendance in the biggest rally in Paris.

Read more: Boris accuses BBC of 'disappearing up its own fundament' over claims chief helped ex-PM secure £800,000 loan

Read more: Asylum seeker who shot dead two people in Serbia murdered aspiring Royal Marine after posing as child to enter UK

They were coming out in protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the age of retirement by two years to 64.

Demonstrators clash with police during a demonstration against pension reform in Paris, France on January 19, 2023.
Demonstrators clash with police during a demonstration against pension reform in Paris, France on January 19, 2023. Picture: Getty

“In the family, there is a strong union tradition, more on the public service side. I have already demonstrated several times, including with my 60-year-old aunts,” he said.

He was quoted by the French outlet as saying that he was forced to submit a complaint “so that it stops; because I am not the first person to suffer violence from police officers”.

Police stand guard as demonstrators including yellow vests march during a rally against French President's plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 in Paris, on January 21, 2023.
Police stand guard as demonstrators including yellow vests march during a rally against French President's plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 in Paris, on January 21, 2023. Picture: Getty

The man alleged he was knocked to the ground by police, and that soon as he fell to the ground, another police officer charged at him and struck his groin with a baton.

Protester clashes with police during a rally in Paris on January 19, 2023, as workers go on strike over the French President's plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.
Protester clashes with police during a rally in Paris on January 19, 2023, as workers go on strike over the French President's plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. Picture: Getty

Images and footage from the protests being shared online show a police officer striking a man on the ground between the legs, and then leaving. The man is seen holding holding a camera.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez has ordered an inquiry into the incident, which occurred during a surge of violence at a largely peaceful march.

Demonstrators march during a rally against French President's plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 in Paris, on January 21, 2023.
Demonstrators march during a rally against French President's plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 in Paris, on January 21, 2023. Picture: Getty

The French engineer’s lawyer Lucie Simon said she was putting in a complaint on his behalf for “voluntary violence that led to mutilation by a person vested with public authority”.

“It was such a strong blow that he had to have a testicle amputated. This is not a case of self-defence or necessity. The proof is in the images we have and the fact that he was then not arrested.”

Images and footage from Thursday’s demonstrations circulating online show a policeman hitting a man on the ground between the legs, and then leaving. The man is seen holding a camera.

Government spokesperson Olivier Veran told a local outlet that he felt “empathy” for the young man, but stressed “the need to understand the conditions in which this intervention occurred”.

Demonstrators during the pension reform bill protests January 21 2023.
Demonstrators during the pension reform bill protests January 21 2023. Picture: Getty

The retirement age has been pushed up as a result of a long-delayed and controversial overhaul to the pension system, a central pillar of the President's reformist agenda with he won power in 2017.

“I’m well aware that changing our pension system raises questions and fears among the French,” French PM Elisabeth Borne said earlier this month.

She added that the government would work on convincing the public that the reform was needed.

“We offer today a project to balance our pension system, a project that is fair,” she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Black Boy Lane was renamed but still included on the new sign

Black Boy Lane renamed because it’s ‘racist’ at cost of ‘£186k’ but new road signs still bear the offensive name

People waiting for power to come on

Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

Dani Alves

Dani Alves moved to new detention centre for security reasons

Spice Cottage says the footage was filmed recently

Woman sees late husband in new promo video for Indian restaurant filmed days ago - despite him dying in 2014

Fee-charging schools have handed too much authority to pupils, Katharine Birbalsingh said.

Elite private schools are 'sitting ducks' for 'woke' attacks on privileged, says former social mobility tsar

Breaking
Henry (top right) has been convicted over the robbery against Cavendish and his wife Peta

Man guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and wife Peta of £700,000 watches in knifepoint raid on their home

Sergei Lavrov said the Ukraine war was no longer a 'hybrid' one

Ukraine no longer a ‘hybrid war’ says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

North Korea has banned birthday parties

North Korea bans birthday parties and hair dyes as fanatical groups clamp down on 'foreign influence'

Breaking
A huge blaze has torn through the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Huge blaze rips through historic Jenners building in Edinburgh

German chancellor and Leopard tank

Poland to ask Germany for approval to send tanks to Ukraine

South Africa Russia

Russian foreign minister claims West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war

The MP previously sparked controversy after he used his staffer of an example of someone who can live off £30k in London

'Not fair for top earners to support the majority,' whines '30p Lee' Anderson amid row over 'something for nothing'Not fair for top earners to support the majority,' whines '30p Lee' Anderson amid row over 'something for nothing Britain'
California Shooting

Investigators search for motive of gunman in California dance club massacre

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai (left) killed 21-year-old Thomas Roberts (right)

Asylum seeker who shot dead two people in Serbia murdered aspiring Royal Marine after posing as child to enter UK

The referee showed a white card at the match in Portugal

Moment referee brandishes white card for first time ever in football match in Portugal

Estonia ferry model

New 1994 ferry disaster report finds there was no collision and no explosion

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Labour Party had already called for an investigation into the claims

Boris accuses BBC of 'disappearing up its own fundament' over claims chief helped ex-PM secure £800,000 loan
Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, from Hertfordshire

Teen 'heartbroken' after 'winning' £182m EuroMillions jackpot before finding out ticket payment failed
Brits will be paid to save energy

Get paid to save energy: How to earn money by switching off appliances in National Grid scheme
Freezing fog has sparked mass flight cancellations

More than 85 Heathrow flights cancelled as freezing fog sweeps UK with temperatures plummeting to -8C
Paramedics fear for their own relatives as the health service plunges deeper into crisis

'It's personal': Meet the paramedics terrified for their own families as the NHS plunges into crisis
Prince Andrew previously demanded a jury trial

Prince Andrew to 'launch £10m legal case' against Virginia Giuffre after 'inheriting millions from the Queen'
Ben was bitten by a highly venomous snake

Brit tourist rushed to hospital after being bitten by extremely venomous snake

The bus driver (not pictured) was arrested after the collision in Hounslow

Man dies after being struck by bus as driver arrested over 'hit and run' in London

Jeff Zients

Biden poised to select Covid response leader as his next chief of staff

Fumio Kishida

Japanese PM prioritises arms build-up and reversing low birth rate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row
locked up

'Raging' caller says Nadhim Zahawi should be 'locked up' for tax evasion 'if proven guilty'
Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien
Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former British Army chief

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former Army chief

Nadhim Zahawi should resign says HMRC investigator

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as chairman of the Tory party says HMRC investigator

Stanley Johnson weighs in on Rishi Sunak seatbelt controversy

Stanley Johnson: PM has 'done good' by 'reminding' Brits about seatbelt laws

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training
Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos speech and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election
James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit