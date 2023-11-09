Man, 33, guilty of murdering Irish school teacher Ashling Murphy as she went for run by canal

9 November 2023, 14:26 | Updated: 9 November 2023, 15:37

Ashling Murphy was killed while on a run in January 2022.
Ashling Murphy was killed while on a run in January 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering Irish school teacher Ashling Murphy in January last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jozef Puska was found guilty at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin of murdering Ms Murphy, 23, as she went for a run by a canal in Tullamore on January 12, 2022.

Puska, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, had pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The jury of nine men and three women reached their unanimous verdict after beginning deliberations on Wednesday.

Read more: Man appears in court charged with murder of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy

Read more: Ashling Murphy: Partner's tribute to 'shining light' as police make arrest in murder probe

Jozef Puska
Jozef Puska. Picture: Alamy

Judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt thanked the jury for their service and exempted them from further duty for 20 years.

He said the prompt verdict reflected that it was a straightforward but said there was no doubt the case was "difficult and upsetting".

He told the jury "we have evil in this room" and that "there will be a day of reckoning for Puska".

Speaking of the Murphy family, he said: "Their position is unenviable. How their child was taken away, to consider what happened here is enough to make you physically ill."

Huge crowds line the street for Ashling Muphy's funeral

Women's Aid welcomed the the conviction of Puska, saying in a statement: "When Puska senselessly took Ashling Murphy's life at 4.30pm in broad daylight while she was out on a run, it sent a shockwave through communities in Ireland.

"That this could happen tapped into a visceral feeling that so many girls and women are socialised to feel - that the risk of male violence is everywhere. That nowhere is safe.

"The murder of Ashling Murphy was a shocking example of dangers posed to women and the case put a spotlight on the inherent risk of male violence in society.

"Every woman should have the right to be safe, both in their own homes and in their communities.

"One man goes to jail today but this will not bring Ashling back or compensate for her heart-rending loss. Effective criminal justice sanctions are vital and we truly hope this offers some measure of justice and closure to Ashling's family and friends."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are investigating the shooting

Veteran Spanish politician ambushed and shot in the face in Madrid, authorities say

Paramedics cover the view of an ambulance at the scene of the shooting in Madrid

Veteran Spanish conservative politician shot in face in Madrid street

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shakes hands with US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg in Kyiv on Wednesday

Russian missile hits Liberia-flagged ship in Ukraine’s main Black Sea port

Police officers outside the school school in Offenburg, Germany

Pupil suspected of badly injuring another with weapon at German school

At least 26 percent of women binge drink at least once a month

'It's poison': Mum 'hit rock bottom after driving drunk with kids in car' as UK women named world's worst binge drinkers

The first codes focus on illegal materials online, including sexual child abuse material, grooming content and fraud.

New rules unveiled to protect young children on social media under the Online Safety Act

A wounded boy is carried after an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday

Israeli strikes pound Gaza City after tens of thousands flee

Sixteen people were arrested during the series of dawn raids on Merseyside

Sixteen arrests and machine gun seized as police launch dawn crackdown on gangs in Merseyside

The Earl and Countess of Devon have announced that they are seeking a divorce

Baywatch star divorces Earl of Devon after admitting she ‘underestimated’ life as an aristocrat

The jab has been approved for use in the UK for weight loss.

‘King Kong’ of weight loss jabs given go-ahead for use in UK in bid to tackle obesity

Suella Braverman has been accused of fuelling extremism

PM has 'full confidence' in Suella Braverman after comments accusing Met police of bias over protests

45-year-old Benjamin Agyemang,

Musician who sold teenage girls for sex after promising them a modelling career jailed for 13 years

Gary Mansell (left) and Diane Mansell (right).

Son and wife jailed after swindling elderly parents out of £117,000 - leaving them with 28p in their bank account

Autumn weather September 10th 2023

Last 12 months on Earth were ‘hottest on record’

A motorist shot dead two environmental protesters blocking a road in Panama

Driver, 77, arrested after being filmed shooting dead two eco-protesters blocking road

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock places flowers at The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, known as Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin to commemorate on the 85th anniversary of the November 1

Germans commemorate Kristallnacht terror as antisemitism is on the rise again

Latest News

See more Latest News

The house has mouldy walls and a hole in the roof - but is on the market for almost £700k.

Mouldy walls and a hole in the roof - three bed London house goes on the market for £695,000
The pensioner was confronted while selling poppies in Tesco

Fury as shopper filmed berating poppy seller in Northern Ireland saying they are ‘badges for murderers’
Government minister Michael Matheson has racked up an £11k ipad bill while on holiday.

'Mind-boggling' £11k iPad bill racked up by MSP will be paid by taxpayers

Palestinians crowd together as they wait for food distribution in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Macron opens Gaza aid conference with appeal to Israel to protect civilians

Protesters wave Israeli flags during the demonstration in Trafalgar Square in London

Jewish media outlets pen open letter to combat anti-Semitism as Hamas and Israel conflict rages
Japan Island

New island emerges after undersea volcano erupts off coast of Japan

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds

Boy, 14, charged with murder after Alfie Lewis stabbed to death near school

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Boris Johnson attacks Rishi Sunak as he warns 'Tories are drifting to defeat'

Trump mocked his Republican rivals on Wednesday.

Trump mocks Republican rivals urging them to stop ‘wasting time’ as candidates lock horns at debate
Coleen Rooney has revealed her ‘hurt and shame’ over husband Wayne sleeping with a prostitute.

Coleen Rooney reveals 'hurt and shame' over Wayne's prostitute scandal as she says it felt like a 'horrible dream'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks
This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'
Prince William has vowed to "bring real change"

Prince William vows to go a 'step further' than his family and 'bring real change'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit