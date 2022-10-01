Breaking News

Man, 34, charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after schoolgirl gunned down in family home

1 October 2022, 19:00 | Updated: 1 October 2022, 19:43

A man has been charged over the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
A man has been charged over the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Cashman, 34, was also charged with the attempted murder of Joseph Nee and Olivia's mum, Cheryl.

He faces two further counts of possessing a firearm to endanger life.

Meanwhile, Paul Russell, 40, has been charged with assisting an offender, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Cashman and Russell, both from West Derby in Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Merseyside Police gave the update at a press conference on Saturday evening.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Maria Corr said the charges had been authorised following "the review of a file of evidence received from Merseyside Police".

Read more: 11th person arrested in connection with murder of 9-year-old shooting victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Read more: Police arrest 34-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia was shot and killed when convicted burglar Nee burst into her home to flee a gunman
Olivia was shot and killed when convicted burglar Nee burst into her home to flee a gunman. Picture: Alamy

Olivia was shot and killed when convicted burglar Nee burst into her home to flee a gunman who opened fire and hit her and injured her mother, Cheryl.

Whilst Olivia lay dying, Nee was picked up by his friends who took him to hospital where he was later arrested for breaching his licence.

Neither of the men involved had links to her family.

A post-mortem examination found Olivia's medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Olivia was nine years old when she was fatally shot.
Olivia was nine years old when she was fatally shot. Picture: Handout

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the police remained committed to finding all those involved in the tragedy, including "the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals".

"Our work continues in earnest," he said during the conference.

"At the beginning of the investigation we were firm in our commitment to finding all of those involved in this case, which includes the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals, and those who have supplied the weapon or are hiding the weapons used in this incident.

"We have had an overwhelming response and support from the public since the tragic murder of Olivia and I would ask for your continued support so we can keep the promise we made to Olivia's family and the local community to ensure that those involved face justice."

There have been 11 arrests over Olivia's death so far, with nine men previously detained as part of the wide-scale investigation, all of whom were later bailed.

The Crimestoppers reward for information to catch the alleged killer was also increased to a record £200,000 - the charity's biggest ever single offer.

Mourners wore a "splash of pink" for Olivia's funeral.
Mourners wore a "splash of pink" for Olivia's funeral. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month, Olivia's funeral was held at St Margaret Mary's Church in Knotty Ash.

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a "splash of pink".

Ms Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: "Liv touched so many people's hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.

"I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning."

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thousands of protesters were marching in London today

Cost of living and eco protesters bring London to a halt as they block bridges while thousands march across UK

Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), said Birmingham was a 'dump' in a Tweet

Tory describes Birmingham as a ‘dump’ after ‘mugging attempt’

Keith's brother is hoping for answers 'within hours'

No human remains found as police continue search for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett

Meghan and Harry found the 2017 magazine cover 'racist,' it is claimed

Meghan Markle ‘furious’ over Wild About Harry Vanity Fair cover that she found ‘racist’

At least 30 people have died in Hurricane Ian

At least 30 people dead after Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction in Florida

An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell

Online safety must not be an afterthought: Prince William’s plea following death of Molly Russell

Passengers are being told to only travel if "absolutely necessary"

Only 11 per cent of trains to run as four unions join forces for biggest rail strike this year

Liz Truss has admitted her mini-budget caused 'disruption'

Truss admits mini budget caused 'disruption' but says Government is 'on your side'

Kwasi Kwarteng has defended his mini budget despite turmoil in the markets

Kwarteng vows to curb spending but doubles down on mini budget despite days of market turmoil

A soldier who took part in the Queen's funeral procession has been fond dead at Hyde Park Barracks

'Lovely' soldier, 18, who walked with Queen's coffin during funeral procession found dead at London barracks

An activist who attached himself to the goalpost at an Everton match has been handed a six-week prison sentence.

Climate change activist who tied himself to goalpost at Premier League match given six-week prison sentence

Exclusive
Labour could join forces with a number of Tory MPs to change parts of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget

'Multiple' Tory MPs may join forces with Labour to bring down parts of mini budget, writes Lewis Goodall

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the murder of Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

11th person arrested in connection with murder of 9-year-old shooting victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A review into Owami Davies has found cops didn't visit the student nurse's family’s home until 20 hours after she'd been reported missing.

Officers took 20 hours to visit home of missing student nurse Owami Davies, Police review finds

-

London Marathon could be disrupted by protestors marching for 'Just Stop Oil'

Chloe Haynes (l) and with mum Nicola Williams (bottom right) who died in Liverpool's landmark Adelphi hotel (top r)

‘Beautiful’ woman, 21, killed in world famous hotel after being ‘crushed by wardrobe when it fell on her’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Someone casts a ballot

Latvia’s centrists predicted to win national vote

Kashmir cinema

Cinema opens in Kashmiri city after 14 years – but few turn up

The gas leak

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ‘appears to have stopped leaking’

Hurricane Ian wreckage

Dozens dead as Hurricane Ian devastates parts of Florida and South Carolina

Russia Ukraine War

Russia withdraws troops after Ukrainian forces encircle key city

Giorgia Meloni

Italy’s Meloni vows to put national energy interests first

Artillery craters are seen in the field

At least 20 killed as Russian forces bomb evacuation convoy in Ukraine

Latvians mark their ballots at a polling station in Riga

Latvia goes to polls in election influenced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and the Dnipro river

Head of Ukrainian nuclear power plant ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

A TV screen in a rail station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news programme reporting the missile launch

North Korea criticised after fourth round of missile testing in a week

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times
Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr said the idea of Ms Truss being ousted is deranged

Marr: It's deranged to think Truss will be ousted - but a sudden political collapse is perfectly possible
'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews
Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London