Man, 34, charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after schoolgirl gunned down in family home

A man has been charged over the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Thomas Cashman, 34, was also charged with the attempted murder of Joseph Nee and Olivia's mum, Cheryl.

He faces two further counts of possessing a firearm to endanger life.

Meanwhile, Paul Russell, 40, has been charged with assisting an offender, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Cashman and Russell, both from West Derby in Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Merseyside Police gave the update at a press conference on Saturday evening.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Maria Corr said the charges had been authorised following "the review of a file of evidence received from Merseyside Police".

Olivia was shot and killed when convicted burglar Nee burst into her home to flee a gunman. Picture: Alamy

Olivia was shot and killed when convicted burglar Nee burst into her home to flee a gunman who opened fire and hit her and injured her mother, Cheryl.

Whilst Olivia lay dying, Nee was picked up by his friends who took him to hospital where he was later arrested for breaching his licence.

Neither of the men involved had links to her family.

A post-mortem examination found Olivia's medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Olivia was nine years old when she was fatally shot. Picture: Handout

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the police remained committed to finding all those involved in the tragedy, including "the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals".

"Our work continues in earnest," he said during the conference.

"At the beginning of the investigation we were firm in our commitment to finding all of those involved in this case, which includes the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals, and those who have supplied the weapon or are hiding the weapons used in this incident.

"We have had an overwhelming response and support from the public since the tragic murder of Olivia and I would ask for your continued support so we can keep the promise we made to Olivia's family and the local community to ensure that those involved face justice."

There have been 11 arrests over Olivia's death so far, with nine men previously detained as part of the wide-scale investigation, all of whom were later bailed.

The Crimestoppers reward for information to catch the alleged killer was also increased to a record £200,000 - the charity's biggest ever single offer.

Mourners wore a "splash of pink" for Olivia's funeral. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month, Olivia's funeral was held at St Margaret Mary's Church in Knotty Ash.

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a "splash of pink".

Ms Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: "Liv touched so many people's hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.

"I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning."

This story is being updated