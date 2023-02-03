James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Breaking News
Man admits treason over threats to kill the Queen after breaking into Windsor Castle grounds with loaded crossbow
3 February 2023, 11:18
A man has pleaded guilty to treason following threats to kill the Queen after he was apprehended in the grounds of Windsor Castle armed with a loaded crossbow.
Jaswant Singh Chail declared to police: "I am here to kill the Queen".
He claimed his actions were in revenge for the 1919 Amritsar massacre.
Chail has now pleaded guilty to a charge under the Treason Act.
This is a breaking story.