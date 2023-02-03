Breaking News

Man admits treason over threats to kill the Queen after breaking into Windsor Castle grounds with loaded crossbow

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Danielle DeWolfe

A man has pleaded guilty to treason following threats to kill the Queen after he was apprehended in the grounds of Windsor Castle armed with a loaded crossbow.

Jaswant Singh Chail declared to police: "I am here to kill the Queen".

He claimed his actions were in revenge for the 1919 Amritsar massacre.

Chail has now pleaded guilty to a charge under the Treason Act.

