Woman arrested after 10-year-old boy dies in Wales dog attack

By Emma Soteriou

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy died in a dog attack.

Jack Lis died at the scene in Caerphilly, Wales, in which armed police rushed to the scene and destroyed the animal.

The woman - from the Caerphilly area - was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and was later released on conditional bail.

Two men also went to police voluntarily in relation to an offence of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and were released, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: "As our investigation continues, we will be removing our scenes from the area and the work to identify the breed of dog involved is also progressing.

"As we’ve arrested an individual on suspicion of an offence linked to the attack, and spoken to two others voluntarily, we’re looking to identify where any criminal matters have occurred.

"I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities.

"It is vital that people are considering the tone and language used in comment posted on social media about the identities of anyone involved in this matter as part of our enquiries.

"As this is a live investigation such comments may have impact on our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice."

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 101, quoting log reference 2100392510. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

