Man arrested after manhunt over death of woman found injured at home in West Yorkshire

20 November 2023, 07:56

A woman died in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in West Yorkshire on Sunday (file image)
A woman died in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in West Yorkshire on Sunday (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police have arrested a man after a woman found with serious injuries died in West Yorkshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police confirmed a man had been taken into custody following a search for the suspect.

Officers were called to a property in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in West Yorkshire on Sunday at 6.43pm where the woman was found seriously injured. She later died.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police last night said: "Officers have a named suspect and significant enquiries are ongoing to try to find and arrest him.

"While police understand that this incident will cause concern in the local community, this investigation is in its very early stages and members of the public are urged to avoid potentially unhelpful speculation.

Read more: Israel 'finds Hamas base' under Gaza hospital and says hostages taken there on October 7, as 'release deal close'

Read more: Royal Navy nuclear sub saved from crushing depths moments before near-miss that almost killed 140 on board

"If anyone does have any information that could assist the police in their enquiries, they are asked to contact the police as a matter of urgency."

At around 5.50am, the force said the manhunt had ended and a man had been arrested. The victim has not yet been identified and the circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Dozens of armed officers were at the scene and a number of cordons were in place.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Apache helicopter fires a missile

Fighting hits another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Shifa

Shakira arriving at court

Popstar Shakira reaches deal with prosecutors on first day of tax fraud trial

Treasury Minister Gareth Davies confirms that there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

'We've always stood by pensioners;' Minister confirms there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

Breaking
Shakira arriving at court in Barcelona

Shakira agrees last-minute deal to avoid £12.5m tax fraud trial

Tearful Taylor Swift was overcome with emotion as she returned to the stage following the death of a fan

Taylor Swift tearfully sings emotional tribute as she returns to stage in Brazil after fan, 23, died in sweltering heat

Galaxy Leader

Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea

The PM will deliver an optimistic speech about the economy ahead of the Autumn Statement

PM to deliver upbeat speech on UK economy ahead of Autumn Statement as Hunt 'to seek more money from savers'

The UK could be hit by snow in just days.

Exact date snow blast to arrive in UK as freezing temperatures expected to blanket swathes of the country

Police want to trace 15 people after a pro-Palestine convoy stopped traffic

Police seek 15 people after pro-Palestinian convoy halted traffic on busy London roads

Woman sings Ukrainian national anthem

US defence secretary makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Tunnel collapse site

Rescuers change approach in bid to reach 41 workers trapped in Indian tunnel

Bulgaria Weather

Storms delay search for 12 crew missing after cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

Javier Milei was elected as Argentina's president in a divisive win.

Argentina elects chainsaw-wielding far-right populist Javier Milei as next president in divisive win for country

Several women have waited eight years for their rape cases to come to trial

'Trauma upon trauma': Rape victims ‘suicidal’ as cases take ‘more than eight years’ to get to court

The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’

Those on board one of the Navy's four nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines were saved from tragedy.

Royal Navy nuclear sub saved from crushing depths moments before near-miss that almost killed 140 on board

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea warns neighbours over planned spy satellite launch

APTOPIX Argentina Elections

Javier Milei promises ‘reconstruction of Argentina’ after election victory

Sergio Massa

Massa concedes defeat to populist Milei in Argentina’s presidential runoff

Rosalynn Carter

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies aged 96

Rachel Reeves said the protests were intimidatory

'Palestine protests at MPs' offices are intimidation' says Labour's Rachel Reeves after march on Keir Starmer's HQ
Nigel Farage has encountered some snakes on I'm A Celebrity

Nigel Farage puts his head into van of snakes on I'm A Celebrity as he jokes he's already dealt with them in the EU
France Napoleon’s Hat

Napoleon’s hat sells for 1.9 million euro at auction

Joss Ackland has died aged 95

White Mischief and Lethal Weapon 2 actor Joss Ackland dies aged 95

Rosalynn Carter has died aged 96

Rosalynn Carter, former US first lady and wife of Jimmy Carter, dies aged 96

Mavis Christian Jr at a crime scene

Suspect kills himself after three women and girl, 13, shot dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call
William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit