Man arrested after manhunt over death of woman found injured at home in West Yorkshire

A woman died in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in West Yorkshire on Sunday (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police have arrested a man after a woman found with serious injuries died in West Yorkshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police confirmed a man had been taken into custody following a search for the suspect.

Officers were called to a property in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in West Yorkshire on Sunday at 6.43pm where the woman was found seriously injured. She later died.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police last night said: "Officers have a named suspect and significant enquiries are ongoing to try to find and arrest him.

"While police understand that this incident will cause concern in the local community, this investigation is in its very early stages and members of the public are urged to avoid potentially unhelpful speculation.

Read more: Israel 'finds Hamas base' under Gaza hospital and says hostages taken there on October 7, as 'release deal close'

Read more: Royal Navy nuclear sub saved from crushing depths moments before near-miss that almost killed 140 on board

"If anyone does have any information that could assist the police in their enquiries, they are asked to contact the police as a matter of urgency."

At around 5.50am, the force said the manhunt had ended and a man had been arrested. The victim has not yet been identified and the circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Dozens of armed officers were at the scene and a number of cordons were in place.