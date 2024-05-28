Man, 20, from south London, arrested after personal trainer stabbed to death on Bournemouth beach

Amie Gray was stabbed to death on Friday night. Picture: Social Media

By Kieran Kelly

A 20-year-old man, from Croydon, south London, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death on a beach in Bournemouth.

Two women from Poole were stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on May 24.

A 34-year-old woman died at the scene while a 38-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Dorset Police said: "Following extensive enquiries, a 20-year-old man from the Croydon area of London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder."

The force said intelligence and firearms officers worked with the Metropolitan Police to arrest the man in London.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "The investigation has progressed at speed over recent days, which has now led to an arrest being made in London.

"Officers from Dorset Police intelligence and firearms teams worked together with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police to carry out the arrest.

"We are continuing to update the loved ones of the woman who tragically died, as well as the victim in hospital, with all the latest developments and our thoughts remain with them.

"I would like to thank everyone so far who has provided information and reiterate my appeal for any witnesses who have not already come forward to please contact Dorset Police.

"The enhanced visible policing presence in the area will remain in place and we would continue to strongly encourage anyone with concerns to please not hesitate to speak to any officer who will be able to listen and provide appropriate advice."

Anyone with information is asked to submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal at police.uk/operation/55HQ23N07-PO1 between 7am and 10pm or call 101 quoting occurrence number 55240078013.