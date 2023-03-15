Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing woman by Cheltenham leisure centre

A woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham on Thursday night. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham.

Joshua Bowles, 29, has also been charged with actual bodily harm. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 16 March 2023.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The CPS has authorised Gloucestershire police to charge Joshua Bowles with attempted murder. This charge is in relation to a woman who was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham on Thursday 9 March.

“Mr Bowles, 29, will also be charged with causing actual bodily harm.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Bowles are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

It comes after a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism and on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.

Gloucestershire Constabulary assistant chief constable Richard Ocone said the incident is thought to be "isolated".

He said: “I would like to reassure those living locally or visiting the county that we believe this was an isolated incident and we are not aware of any wider threat to members of the public.

“We are working closely with our partners in Counter Terrorism Policing.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature may be concerning and we would encourage people to contact us via 101 with any additional information they may have about the incident.”