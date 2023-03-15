Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing woman by Cheltenham leisure centre

15 March 2023, 23:02

A woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham on Thursday night
A woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham on Thursday night. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joshua Bowles, 29, has also been charged with actual bodily harm. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 16 March 2023.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The CPS has authorised Gloucestershire police to charge Joshua Bowles with attempted murder. This charge is in relation to a woman who was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham on Thursday 9 March.

“Mr Bowles, 29, will also be charged with causing actual bodily harm. 

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Bowles are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

It comes after a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism and on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.

Read more: Drunk stranger raped woman in dark north London alley while his friend acted as a lookout, as police hunt for attackers

Read more: Shocking CCTV footage shows rival groups brandishing ropes and knives during violent Selfridges double stabbing

Gloucestershire Constabulary assistant chief constable Richard Ocone said the incident is thought to be "isolated".

He said: “I would like to reassure those living locally or visiting the county that we believe this was an isolated incident and we are not aware of any wider threat to members of the public.

“We are working closely with our partners in Counter Terrorism Policing.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature may be concerning and we would encourage people to contact us via 101 with any additional information they may have about the incident.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi

Watchdog pledges ‘demanding’ oversight of nuclear submarine deal

Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2013

What You Won’t Do For Love singer Bobby Caldwell dies aged 71

Brett Connellan

'My worst nightmare coming to fruition': Surfer recalls staring into shark's eyes before it tore off chunk of his leg

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin attends a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Pentagon in Washington

US and Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone incident

The scene at the block

Toddler fighting for life after horrifying eight-storey fall from block of flats in Surrey

Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Donald Trump

Teen workers at Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop forced to wear body cams amid tirade of abuse from locals

Teen workers at Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop forced to wear body cams amid tirade of abuse from locals

Laura Gerber thought she was going to die after falling into a hole filled with sewage

'This is the end': Woman 'almost died' after falling into 10-foot hole full of sewage she thought was a puddle

This picture made available by historian Carlo Vecce shows what he says is the original act of liberation of the slave Caterina, who he believes is the mother of Leonardo da Vinci and notarised by Leo

Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was a slave, claims Italian novelist

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Navalny ‘terribly glad’ documentary about him won an Oscar

Paul Johnson warned of a drop in household incomes following the Budget

Household incomes ‘shrinking,’ warns IFS chief after Budget, as he warns of ‘very big’ tax rise coming in April

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected announce a £4billion expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds in the Spring Budget as part of a wider push to help people into work and boost economic growth.

Jeremy Hunt announces 30 hours free childcare as the Treasury admits UK needs 'several hundred thousand' more workers

Rapper Hurricane Chris

Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted over man’s death

Albina Yevko found on Devon beach died of ‘multiple injuries’

Schoolgirl Albina Yevko found on Devon beach died of ‘multiple injuries’, inquest hears

Hundreds of thousands of workers will stage industrial action on Wednesday amid ongoing disputes over issues including pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

'We don't have glue sticks to offer': Teachers join junior doctors and tube drivers as mass Budget Day strikes sweep the UK
Builders in Kent who were captured destroying Banksy's latest creation have claimed they "had no idea it was a Banksy" after images surfaced online.

'We had no idea it was a Banksy': Kent builders demolish artist's latest mural in impressive farmhouse blunder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Khan murdered his niece and then dumped her body on wasteland

Chilling CCTV footage of Yorkshire man dumping body of niece he killed after she refused to marry her cousin
A US MQ-9 drone

US and Russia ratchet up rhetoric over downing of drone

Trump is planning to publish a book containing letters sent to him from world leaders

Queen Elizabeth and Diana 'kissed my ass in letters', claims Donald Trump in new book

A Ukrainian soldier carries a portable anti-aircraft missile system in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine vows to hold on to Bakhmut despite Russian onslaught

Julia Wendell alongside young Madeleine McCan

Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

When police raided her house for evidence, around £150,000 in cash was found hidden amongst her belongings.

Serial shoplifter pocketed £500k returning stolen goods to stores and even duped council during 'full-time fraud career'
Turkey Floods

Floods leave at least 14 dead in earthquake-affected provinces in Turkey

Amanda Knox said 'studying abroad is awesome'. (Right) Meredith Kercher, who was murdered in Perugia

'Studying abroad is awesome!': Amanda Knox slammed for tweet at writer who hated studying in Italy
Hunt's Budget 'a bit less impressive' when the fine print is checked

Commentary: Check the fine print and Hunt’s Budget 'looks a bit less impressive'

A US MQ-9 drone

Russia seeks to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit