Man charged with attempted murder after heavily pregnant woman, 29, stabbed in Aberfan

By Jenny Medlicott

Daniel Mihai Popescu, 28, has been charged with attempted murder following the stabbing of a 29-year-old woman in Aberfan on Tuesday morning, South Wales Police said.

Daniel Mihai Popescu will appear before Merthyr Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Mother-of-two Andreea Pintilli, 29, and her unborn baby both survived the attack, which took place as she returned from the school run just after 9am.

After the attack, a man was arrested after a seven-hour manhunt. He is known to the victim.

Horrified witnesses said the woman was stabbed twice as she tried to protect her unborn child.

She has now been discharged from University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said: "Daniel Mihai Popescu, aged 28, from Merthyr has today, Wednesday 6 December, been charged with attempt (sic) murder following an incident on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr, yesterday morning.

"He will appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Thursday 7 December at 10am.

"The 29-year-old woman who was injured during the incident has been discharged from hospital."

Schools, community centres and public buildings in a five mile radius went into lockdown while police tried to find the attacker.

Chief Inspector Rob Miles said after the attack: "I appreciate that there will be a real sense of shock within the local community with the attack having happened in broad daylight.

"I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be a targeted attack.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance to local residents and the wider community."