Man charged over 'hit-and-run' as woman fights for her life after pushing pram out the way of car

The woman was crossing the road of Redhill Avenue to the nearby park when she was hit by the car while pushing her pram. Picture: BNPS

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has been charged after a woman pushing a baby in a pram suffered a life-threatening head injury in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Dale Clark, 38, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above legal limit.

Mother Becky Sharp was hit by the car when she was trying to cross the road with a pram containing her 11-month-old baby in Dorset earlier this week.

The woman and her baby's pram were "thrown into the air" by the force of the car.

Ms Sharp's injuries have been described as life-threatening, as she remains in hospital with swelling on her brain, multiple breaks to the left side of her pelvis and injuries to her legs.

Her baby was unharmed in the incident but taken to hospital as a precaution.

The man has been charged on multiple counts, including serious injury by dangerous driving. Picture: Google Maps

Clark entered no plea at the preliminary hearing, and was refused bail. He will be held in custody until he appears at Bournemouth Crown Court on May 11.

The crash occurred on Tuesday earlier this week, after which Ms Sharp was airlifted to Southampton Hospital for her various injuries.

Police Sergeant Richard Stroud, of the Dorset Police traffic unit, said: "Following a detailed investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.

"I am now appealing to a member of the public who was jogging in the area at the time to please come forward as they may have important information to help our enquiries.

"I would like to remind the public that this matter is now the subject of active court proceedings and it is important to stress that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings."