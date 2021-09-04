Man charged over series of suspected anti-Semitic attacks in north London

4 September 2021, 07:46 | Updated: 4 September 2021, 08:32

One of the incidents took place on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill
One of the incidents took place on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man has been charged in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks on Jewish people in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Abdullah Qureshi, 28, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday and is facing a number of charges.

One of those is a count of racially or religiously aggravated wounding or grievous bodily harm, there are four counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault and one count of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage.

Five incidents occurred on 18 August, police said, with the first taking place on Cazenove Road, Stamford Hil, where a 30-year-old man was hit over the head with a bottle at 6:41pm.

The victim suffered no injuries.

Scotland Yard said the second happened at 7:10pm on Holmdale Terrace, during which a 14-year-old boy was assaulted without warning. He suffered no lasting injuries.

Just over an hour later, at 8:30pm, a 64-year-old man was hit in the face on Stamford Hill at the junction with Colberg Road.

He suffered facial injuries and broke his foot falling to the ground. The victim was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Two further incidents took place in the same area on the same day, police said.

