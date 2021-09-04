Heroic father, 86, dies trying to rescue disabled daughter from canal

4 September 2021, 08:31

Lawrence Casey pictured with his daughter Jessica
Lawrence Casey pictured with his daughter Jessica. Picture: Family handout
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A heroic 86-year-old father has died while trying to rescue his disabled daughter from Bude Canal in north Cornwall.

Lawrence Casey went into the body of water after his daughter Jessica, believed to be in her 20s, lost control of her mobility scooter.

Members of the public also followed him into the canal to help pull the woman out, however Mr Casey was pronounced dead at the scene following the ordeal on Wednesday afternoon.

His family expressed their shock at his death but thanked all those who offered support during the tragedy.

Read more: Man charged over series of suspected anti-Semitic attacks in London

Read more: Boy, 14, punched and 'stamped on head' in homophobic attack in St Helens

File photo of Bude Canal in north Cornwall
File photo of Bude Canal in north Cornwall. Picture: Alamy

They said: "We are deeply shocked of course but I am so incredibly heartened by those who helped."

"My family and I would like to express our deep gratitude for all those involved," his family added.

"He was devoted to the care of his disabled daughter and his final act of love as a father was to sacrifice his life to save hers," they told the BBC.

Read more: Pet abduction to be made criminal offence in crackdown on dognappers

Read more: Police say dancer, 22, and boyfriend, 41, died of stab wounds

Several members of the public tried to help when the woman fell in the canal
Several members of the public tried to help when the woman fell in the canal. Picture: Alamy

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called at 5:20pm to Bude Canal following reports of concern for the welfare of two people in the water.

"A woman in her 20s pulled from the water by members of the public and was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

"A man in his 80s was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Latest News

See more Latest News

One of the incidents took place on Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill

Man charged over series of suspected anti-Semitic attacks in north London
The JCVI did not recommend a mass roll-out of coronavirus vaccines to teenagers

Government set to defy JCVI advice and vaccinate healthy children 'from next week'
Vehicles are diverted around utility poles damaged by the effects of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans

Power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week

Armed police stand outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand after a man stabbed and injured six shoppers

Judge released New Zealand extremist despite concerns

Extinction Rebellion have held two weeks of protests across London.

XR: Nearly 500 arrested during 'unfair, unreasonable and unlawful' protests
A JCVI member has said that the latest advice may help people trust the vaccine

Advice to not vaccinate healthy teenagers may 'strengthen' trust in science - JCVI member

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies
Matt Twist told LBC about the difficulties around policing Extinction Rebellion protesters

XR comes unstuck: Met reveals 81 protesters unglued by officers during demos
The Justice Secretary was speaking to LBC

Underworld gangs stealing and selling dogs bred in 'appalling cruelty'
Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon vaccine passport plan

Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon's vaccine passport plan
Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch again
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Murderer Colin Pitchfork is 'definitely still a danger', claims ex-prisoner

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London