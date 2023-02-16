Man charged with animal cruelty after 40 dead cats found on London estate

Concerns were raised by members of the public who alerted the authorities after the cats were discovered around Pleydell Estate in Islington, London since September. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Holland

A man in Islington have been charged with animal cruelty offences after 40 dead cats were found around a London estate.

Detectives investigating the deaths of the animals which were found in public spaces near Old Street have charged a man with animal cruelty.

Concerns were raised by members of the public who alerted the authorities after the cats were discovered around Pleydell Estate in Islington, North London, since September.

David Avhanvhondo, 56, was arrested by undercover officers deployed to the area to conduct overnight patrols. He was stopped on Sunday at 4am and subsequently detained.

The suspect appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with causing unnecessary suffering and carrying out a prohibited procedure on a protected animal.

The suspect entered not guilty pleas to both offences and will appear at the same court on Tuesday 28 February.

The Metropolitan Police said their five-month investigation is still working through reports. 20 dead cats have been identified but police believe the number will double to around 40.

A spokesman added: “Officers investigating the deaths of cats found in public spaces in Islington have charged a man with animal cruelty offences.

