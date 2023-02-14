Man fights for his life after four stabbed at East London pub

The stabbing broke out at the Duke. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Four men have been stabbed in East London with one still in a critical condition in hospital.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were dispatched and found three of them stabbed inside The Duke pub in Wood Street, Walthamstow, just after 8pm on Monday evening.

A fourth was found with stab wounds in nearby Shernall Street.

All of the men, aged between 20 and 42, were taken to hospital where one is in a life-threatening condition.

Police in Waltham Forest are trying to piece together what happened and have asked for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Grant Stevens said: "We are in the early stages of piecing together what happened last night and would like to hear from anyone who was inside the pub and witnessed the attack.

"Whilst news of this kind is concerning, I would like to reassure the community that there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public.

"Officers will remain in the area throughout the day and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with them."

One business owner told MyLondon more police were needed to patrol the area.

"This area is very bad, it has been bad for the last two months. There are young guys always looking suspicious. Teenagers on bikes and scooters with masks. We need more police in this area," Saram Ali, a 36-year-old who owns Rise Teck Ltd, said.

Another said the area had quietened down after being considered "rough" at one time.

Vik Kanani, 39, who owns Coffee Boxx, said: "You get the odd skirmish now and then. There was open drug selling at the start, people getting shot around the corner. It has quietened a bit.

"It used to be quite a rough area, now its come down a long long way."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting CAD 6988/13Feb, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.