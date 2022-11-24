Breaking News

Man charged with triple murder after 'beautiful' mum and two kids killed in fire

24 November 2022, 18:00

Fatoumatta Hydara and her two children
Fatoumatta Hydara and her two children. Picture: Family handout

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with three counts of murder after a mother and two toddlers died in a fire in Nottinghamshire on Sunday.

Fatoumatta Hydara , 28,and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, three, and Naeemah Drammeh, one, died from smoke inhalation after the fire at their home in Clifton.

Jamie Barrow, 31, of Fairisle Close, Clifton, has now been charged with three counts of murder following a police investigation that found that the fire was started deliberately.

Read more: Dad's tribute to ‘beautiful’ daughters, 1 & 3, & wife killed in Nottingham fire, as locals pay their respects

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby and toddler die in Nottingham flat fire

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A letter paying tribute to the victims of the blaze.
A letter paying tribute to the victims of the blaze. Picture: LBC

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at this incredibly painful time, as well as the communities that have been affected by this most tragic of incidents. The grief this family has been put through is incomprehensible.

“Large teams of detectives have been working relentlessly alongside specialist search units and forensic experts to understand the full circumstances behind this deliberate fire.

“Following those inquiries, we have charged a suspect with three counts of murder. The family are aware of this development and I would like to sincerely thank them for their patience and understanding as we do everything we possibly can to gain justice for Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah.”

Tributes were left by locals paying their respects to the family.
Tributes were left by locals paying their respects to the family. Picture: LBC

It comes after Ms Hydara's bereaved husband paid tribute to his dead wife and children.

Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, said: "It is with great sadness that we have lost Fatoumatta and our two daughters in such a tragic way.

"Fatoumatta had lived a short but a very beautiful and fulfilling life. A former voluntary worker, Fatoumatta was a very happy, bubbly woman who wouldn’t have the heart to hurt a fly.

"It is therefore inconceivable to think who might have committed this cruel crime against my family.

“We thank the Ahmadi Muslim community in Nottinghamshire, the Gambian community, the local neighbours and all those well-wishers for their continuous support in this difficult time.

“I and my in-laws are left without any daughters, grandchildren and nieces. I will deeply miss my family.”

Mr Drammeh had raced back from the United States after the fire ripped through the family's Clifton home.

His children were taken to the hospital but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

His wife was put on a life support machine but died on Tuesday morning.

