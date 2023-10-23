Shocking moment man crosses train tracks to harass young woman, as she begs him to leave her alone

23 October 2023, 07:43

The man appears to cross the tracks to harass the woman
The man appears to cross the tracks to harass the woman. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

This is the horrifying moment a man crosses train tracks at a near-empty London station late at night to harass a young woman.

The woman repeatedly tells him to go away, which the man ignores as he continues to approach and ask her questions.

She asks for help, but no one in the station responds.

The woman says: "Can you leave me alone?

"You just jumped across the tracks to come and chat to me?

"Stay away from me. I don't want to chat to you. I don't know you from anywhere.

The man walking across the tracks
The man walking across the tracks. Picture: Twitter

The man replies that he will "follow" her.

He adds: "Let me say my part, I don't know why you're acting like that."

The woman eventually leaves the station, and it's unclear what happens after that.

British Transport Police confirmed that officers had seen the video and were investigating it.

The force said: "We are aware of the video and investigating.

The woman repeatedly tells him to leave her alone
The woman repeatedly tells him to leave her alone. Picture: Twitter

"No, we haven’t received a formal complaint and we would like the victim or any witnesses to come forward.

"No one should have to put up with sexual harassment on the rail network. Detectives investing this video would like the victim and any witnesses to get in touch.

"They can do this by texting 61016 or calling us on 0800 40 50 40 - quoting reference number 168 of 22/10/23."

