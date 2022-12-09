Man denies murdering 'very good, kind' busker, 87, who was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter in unprovoked attack

9 December 2022, 12:56 | Updated: 9 December 2022, 13:03

Lee Byer is accused of murdering Thomas O'Halloran
Lee Byer is accused of murdering Thomas O'Halloran. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering an elderly busker who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack while sitting on his mobility scooter.

Lee Byer, 44, appeared at the Old Bailey accused of killing Thomas O'Halloran in Greenford in west London on August 16.

Mr O'Halloran, a popular figure in his local community who raised money for Ukraine, was stabbed in Western Avenue about 4pm.

He managed to travel 75 yards or so on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

Mr O'Halloran was able to tell the passer-by that he had been stabbed, although his wounds were clearly visible.

A post-mortem examination found he had been stabbed several times in the neck, chest and abdomen.

The passer-by called the police, but Mr O'Halloran was declared dead at 4.54pm.

Mr O'Halloran was fatally stabbed in Greenford
Mr O'Halloran was fatally stabbed in Greenford. Picture: Alamy

Byer, of no fixed address, was charged on August 19 with Mr O'Halloran's murder and possessing a large knife.

At a hearing on Friday at the Old Bailey, Byer stood in the dock as he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The defendant, who is in custody, faces a trial of up to three weeks from May 2.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a pre-trial hearing for February 13 next year.

Mr O'Halloran was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare, in the west of Ireland, and the local community in Clare expressed their "deep shock" following the pensioner's death.

Tributes left to Thomas O'Halloran
Tributes left to Thomas O'Halloran. Picture: Getty

Mr O'Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Mr O’Halloran’s younger brother George said after his death: “He loved to play music. He did not drink or smoke but he could sit in a bar all night long with a bottle of Coke and listen to the band.”

His nephew said the family had been left feeling “numb”.

He added: “At that stage in life, to reach 87 is a feat in itself, but to be taken away from his direct family and his extended family here in Ireland, it’s senseless.”

Linda O’Halloran, one of his nieces, added: “We’re the most open-hearted people but this is hard for my parents. It’s raw and they’re trying to come to terms with it.”

Lee Byer
Lee Byer. Picture: Alamy

Local Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O'Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left his home community in Ennistymon and north Clare in "deep shock and sadness".

Mr Conway noted that the passionate musician was "very popular" in Greenford and often busked for charity.

Footage on social media shows Mr O'Halloran busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

He can be seen playing his accordion and smiling, with a makeshift blue and yellow collection box strapped to his frame, in the video posted online in June.

A shop owner said in the aftermath of his killing: "He always had a Ukraine flag on the front of his basket."He was a very good, kind man."

Another local said: "My son loved him. He would ask him to blow his horn on the scooter whenever he saw him and he would. My son is so upset."

