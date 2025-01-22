London man, 48, found dead at home a month after being pushed down escalator at Waterloo station

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

An investigation has been launched after a man died after allegedly being pushed down an escalator at Waterloo station.

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10, nearly a month after the fall.

His family informed police that Ian had been pushed down the Jubilee line escalator at 5.05pm on Sunday September 15.

After his fall, he spoke to security at the station, saying that he had fallen into a woman described as being of south Asian appearance who also fell.

After leaving the Tube, Mr Airlie was given a tissue by a woman on a bus travelling from North Greenwich underground who had noticed he was bleeding from above his left eye.

Police want to trace either of these two women as part of their investigation.

At the time of the incident, Mr Airlie was wearing a black t-shirt and light grey jogging bottoms. On his back was a turquoise and grey Mountain Warehouse rucksack. He was carrying a medium, black suitcase.

Detective Inspector Chris Rogers, who is leading the investigation, said: “Mr Airlie’s death is tragic, and his family continue to mourn the loss of a loving son, partner, brother and uncle.

“We are determined to piece together the events, and give Mr Airlie’s family the answers they are searching for. You can assist us by coming forward with any information. However small it may seem to you, this could be the key we need to unlock the investigation.”

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday, 29 October 2024 was inconclusive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111 - quoting 01/942310/24.