Man shot himself in leg 'while dreaming he was being burgled' - and gets charged for gun crime

Mark M. Dicara shot himself in the leg. Picture: Lake County Sheriff's Office/LinkedIn

By Kit Heren

A man who shot himself in the leg while dreaming that his home was being burgled was charged with gun crimes himself.

Mark M. Dicara, 62, was found by police in his home in the US state of Illinois with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He told officers that he had been having a nightmare that burglars had broken into his home

While still dreaming, Dicara picked up his 357 Magnum revolver and took aim at the 'intruder'.

But when he fired, he shot himself - waking himself up from the dream.

DiCara was dreaming about a burglary. Picture: Lake County Sheriff's Office

The bullet ended up in Dicara's bedding, and officers said they were thankful it didn't pass into the neighbour's property through a shared wall.

Dicara, who describes himself as a semi-described lawyer on his LinkedIn profile, was bleeding heavily by this point, and officers patched him up to stem the flow of blood.

They worked out that no one had tried to break into Dicara's home.

But insult was to be added to injury, as police also found that Dicara's identification card that allowed him to have a gun (called a FOID card) had been revoked.

Mark Dicara was charged with gun crimes. Picture: Facebook

Officers arrested him on June 12, and charged him with possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm.

A judge set bail at $150,000, which was met and Dicara was released. His next court date is June 29.