Man in 20s found dead at Thorpe Park car park as police launch urgent investigation

Entrance sign to Thorpe Park Theme Park, Chertsey, Surrey. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A man has been found dead at the wheel of his car in Thorpe Park's car park, causing police to launch a probe into the death.

The unnamed man, described as being in his 20s, was discovered in his vehicle outside the theme park this morning.

South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the scene just before 11am following a report of the discovery of his body on Staines Road in Chertsey.

The popular theme park, which welcomes more than 1.5 million people each year, is currently closed for the winter and is not yet set to open until March 24.

Following paramedics' arrival, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrey Police confirmed they had launched an investigation into the death, but stressed it was not being treated as suspicious.

Aerial view of Thorpe Park in Thorpe, Surrey in January 2024, where the new Hyperia ride is under construction. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “Police were called at 10.55 this morning by South East Coast Ambulance Service following a report of the discovery of a man’s body in the Thorpe Park car park on Staines Road, Chertsey.

“A man in his 20s was sadly pronounced deceased in a vehicle at the location. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway, but it is not believed to be suspicious. Thorpe Park is currently closed for the winter.”