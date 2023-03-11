Man held under Terrorism Act after woman stabbed outside Cheltenham leisure centre

By Adam Solomons

A man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after the stabbing of a woman outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham.

The 29-year-old had previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the knife attack at 9.15pm on Thursday.

He had been released, but was tonight re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism and on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.

He is in detention and is being questioned by Counter Terrorism Policing officers.

Gloucestershire Constabulary assistant chief constable Richard Ocone said the incident is thought to be "isolated".

He said: “I would like to reassure those living locally or visiting the county that we believe this was an isolated incident and we are not aware of any wider threat to members of the public.

“We are working closely with our partners in Counter Terrorism Policing.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature may be concerning and we would encourage people to contact us via 101 with any additional information they may have about the incident.”