Man who hit police officer with pole in 'terrifying' attack jailed

22 April 2021, 11:40

PC Andy Cougar was injured after he was repeatedly hit on the head with a metal pole
PC Andy Cougar was injured after he was repeatedly hit on the head with a metal pole. Picture: Met Police

By Maddie Goodfellow

A man who assaulted a police officer with a metal pole in a 'terrifying' attack has been jailed.

A court was told how police were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Haylett Gardens, Kingston lat October.

On their way to the address, officers found a visibly distressed female in the street with significant injuries to her face and neck.

The woman alleged that she had been kept overnight, against her will, in the home of a man who had repeatedly assaulted her before she eventually managed to escape.

Police attended the address, registered to Darren Parker, where they found him in an aggressive state and armed with a metal pole.

Parker refused to relinquish the metal pole after numerous requests from police, at which point he was tasered. Despite this, he continued to brandish the metal pole towards police officers.

Parker then began striking himself over the head with the pole, and while attempting to detail Parker, PC Andy Cougar was struck over the head with it.

Parker was also verbally threatening towards officers and attempted to bite them before being detained, arrested and taken to a south London police station for questioning.

READ MORE: Man arrested after police officer injured in hit-and-run

Darren Parker was sentenced to four years and four months in prison
Darren Parker was sentenced to four years and four months in prison. Picture: Met Police

READ MORE: Tributes paid to police dog killed while pursuing burglary suspects

At trial, Darren Parker was sentenced to four years and four months’ imprisonment at Kingston Crown Court on 7 April.

He received four years for ABH and four months for the assault on an emergency worker, to run consecutively.

He had already pleaded guilty to three counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) against a woman, and one count of assault on an emergency worker.

PC James Driver, investigating officer, said “Darren Parker showed extreme levels of violence over a sustained period of time leaving the victim with physical injuries and lasting mental trauma. He had no other option but to plead guilty for all matters as the evidence against him was insurmountable.

“Thanks to the victim and members of the public who came forward and provided evidence in the investigation.

“I hope that the sentence handed down brings the victim a measure of closure and that she is able to recover from the ordeal she suffered at the hands of Parker.”

PC Andy Cougar, the officer who was assaulted when trying to arrest Parker, said “I’ll leave it to the public to imagine how terrifying it is to have to arrest a man like Parker who had a long history of violence.

“He was armed with a metal pole, high on class A drugs and two Taser activations had no effect on him.

“While arresting him, he continued to fight for several minutes, leaving me physically exhausted. I took punches to my face and head from Parker who was out of control. It was one of those incidents you never forget.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Manchester United fans have protested all week against the failed attempt by the club's owners to create a European Super League.

Man United fans break into training ground to protest Super League decision
Russian navy ships during navy drills in the Black Sea

Russia holds major drills in Crimea amid Ukraine tensions

Jaguar Land Rover has paused production at two of its UK plants

Jaguar Land Rover halts production at UK plants due to pandemic shortages
Afghan ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani at the Afghanistan embassy in Washington with looted and stolen Afghan religious relics and antiquities recovered by US government authorities

Relics seized from smugglers returning to Afghanistan

The Olympics' ruling body has agreed to uphold its rules around political activism

Taking the knee for Black Lives Matter to be banned at Tokyo Olympics
India has reported a global record of more than 314,000 new coronavirus infections

India sees worlds highest ever number of Covid cases in one day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You've done a better job in two minutes than Keir Starmer did at PMQs'
Nick pressed the Business Secretary

Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary over Covid funeral mourner limits
'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder. It's a knee on your neck'

'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder, it's a knee on your neck'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Watch AGAIN: Cross Question with Iain Dale

The caller reacted in the wake of a guilty verdict

Black James O'Brien caller describes Derek Chauvin verdict as 'bittersweet'
Nick questioned the former British ambassador to the US

'How racist is the US?'- Nick Ferrari questions a former British Ambassador

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London