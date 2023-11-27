Man hospitalised after Christmas Wonderland ride 'went wrong' at Essex shopping centre

Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex confirmed they closed the ride after two people were injured. Picture: Alamy

By Sam Rucker

A man was rushed to hospital after a Christmas Wonderland ride went wrong in Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex.

Two people were injured before paramedics, an air ambulance and police rushed to the Christmas-themed event on Saturday evening.

An eyewitness said security guards stopped people from entering the site after a ride “seemed to go wrong”.

The machine operating the ride was “making really weird noises”, the eyewitness told Essex Live.

The precise nature of the incident is still unknown.

A spokesperson for the Christmas Wonderland event confirmed the ride had now been “taken out of action” and is cooperating with health and safety authorities with an investigation.

They said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the emergency services for their swift and professional response.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of our guests, and we will provide an update as more information becomes available.”

They also said Lakeside Shopping Centre employees had to provide first aid until emergency services arrived.

East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) led the emergency response after Essex police also attended the chaotic scene.

EEAST said in a statement they had transported someone to the Royal London Hospital.

The outdoor event opened its doors to festive customers on 16 November and is not due to close until January 2024.