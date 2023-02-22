Man who self-identified as woman jailed after sexual assault in female toilets at Birmingham train station

22 February 2023, 11:41

The sexual assault took place in New Street Station toilets last March
The sexual assault took place in New Street Station toilets last March. Picture: British Transport Police/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A man who self-identified as a woman in an attempt to justify a sexual assault in a female toilet has been jailed for 16 months.

Ian Bullock attacked a woman as she washed her hands in Birmingham New Street station toilets in March last year.

Bullock, 39, had entered the female toilets wearing a yellow hi-vis vest, which made his victim think he was an employee.

After she left the cubicle, Bullock moved towards her and bent down, before sexually assaulting her, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Bullock's victim immediately challenged him after he attacked her, prompting him to leave in silence. He then tried to disguise himself by removing his hi-vis and putting a hat on.

But Bullock's victim quickly alerted police and he was arrested at the scene. He later told police that he was in the toilets at the time because he identified as a female.

Ian Bullock said he identified as a woman in an attempt to justify being in the female toilets at the time of his assault
Ian Bullock said he identified as a woman in an attempt to justify being in the female toilets at the time of his assault. Picture: British Transport Police

Detective Inspector Ian Wright said: "Bullock is a dangerous individual who deliberately changed his clothing that morning in order to loiter in the female toilets undetected and launch this vile, pre-meditated assault on the victim in a space she had every right to feel safe in.

"I would like to commend the bravery of the victim, who faced with an unimaginably awful situation immediately challenged Bullock and reported what had happened to station staff - meaning officers were able to arrive quickly and arrest him at the scene.

"We are absolutely determined to root out sexual offending from the railway network and in this case, Bullock deserves every day of the prison sentence he's been handed.

"If you ever experience or witness such behaviour when travelling, you can text us discreetly on 61016 or call 999 in an emergency."

Birmingham New Street station
Birmingham New Street station. Picture: Getty

On top of his 16-month jail sentence, Bullock was made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and made to sign on to the sex offenders' register for the same period.

As part of the conditions of the order, he is barred from entering or loitering outside female toilets, and wearing any type of high-vis jacket other than for a lawful employment purpose or when required on transport.

