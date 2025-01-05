Man jailed for two years for selling 'dodgy fire sicks' on Facebook

5 January 2025, 14:52 | Updated: 5 January 2025, 15:03

Sunny Kanda faces two years in prison.
Sunny Kanda faces two years in prison. Picture: Getty Images / West Yorkshire Police

By Alice Padgett

A man who sold illegally modified Fire TV stick devices, with access to premium subscriptions, has been jailed for two years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sunny Kanda, 41, of Wheatley, in Halifax, sold the illegal TV Fire sticks on Facebook marketplace, with unauthorised access to content streaming platforms.

Disney+, Netflix, Sky and BT Sport, were included on the device.

The court heard that the devices cheated these providers out of nearly £108,000 between 2020 and 2022.

Kanda was sentenced to two years prison on Friday at York Crown Court.

Back in August, he pleaded guilty to three charges relating to fraud, copyright and concealing bank transfers linked to criminal activity.

Kieron Sharp, CEO of Fact, a National Tradings Standards, local government and intellectual property organisation company, said: "The outcome serves as both a consequence for those involved in these criminal activities, and as a strong warning to others considering similar action.

"Illegal streaming isn't a victimless crime. It weakens the creative industries, puts consumers at risk of data theft and often funds other serious crimes."

Kanda was caught following an investigation by Fact, where an undercover officer joined Kanda's closed Facebook group, with 3900 members, and purchased a TV Fire stick.

The device had been modified to access premium content without a subscription.

There will be a hearing on 7th May to determine if financial orders will also be imposed.

A spokesperson for National Trading Standards, via Birmingham Mail, said: "Accessing pirated content through illegal TV Firesticks undermines the UK’s entertainment industry, putting its talented workforce and supply chains at risk by depriving them of fair earnings and revenue.

"It also puts consumers at risk by exposing them to illegal software that can put their data and bank details in jeopardy.

"Today’s sentence is an important reminder to all those who buy and sell TV Firesticks that crime does not pay – it breaches copyright law and we encourage people to report suspected cases to the Citizens Advice consumer service."

