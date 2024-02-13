Man calls 999 to report himself for drink driving as breathalyser reveals he’s three times over limit

The man in his 50s called 999 to report himself for drink driving. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Officers were left stunned after a man called 999 to report himself for drink driving.

The man, in his 50s, called the police before noon on Monday to tell them he had been drink driving, North Yorkshire Police said.

Speaking to the 999 call handler, the man in his 50s said he was “drink driving and doesn’t know what he is doing."

He said he was in the Knaresborough area and had had a “heavy weekend”.

The man was over three times the legal limit. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Man calls the police to report that HE is a drink driver!



Well it’s not every day that this happens... a suspected drink driver dobs themselves in to the police.



We caught up with the caller and he was arrested within 15 minutes.



See the story here https://t.co/vB7mPcY51Y pic.twitter.com/U76zXH9XxW — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) February 12, 2024

Officers managed to get enough details from the driver to search for him and located him around 15 minutes later.

A roadside breathalyser test established the man was over three times the limit.

The legal limit on a breathalyser is 35 but the man’s test came back at 118.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in custody, the force said on Monday.

The incident shocked social media users, as one said: “That has to be a first!”

While another added: “That is a heck of a reading.”