Man stabbed to death and wife severely injured in 'disturbing' attack during funeral ceremony in Ireland

5 October 2022, 23:14 | Updated: 6 October 2022, 00:28

A man has been stabbed to death at Rath Cemetery in Ireland
A man has been stabbed to death at Rath Cemetery in Ireland. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been stabbed to death during a burial at a cemetery in Tralee, Co Kerry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man's wife is understood to have suffered severe injuries in the same incident.

Gardai attended the scene at Rath Cemetery in Rathass on Wednesday morning after receiving reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Gardai said that a woman aged in her 40s is receiving treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was preserved by pending a full technical examination.

The coroner was notified and a post mortem has been requested.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to the case.

Investigating gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward and for any person with camera footage to make it available.

The Mayor of Tralee, Mikey Sheehy, said there was "shock" at the incident and a "sombre" mood in the town.

"This type of incident is shocking at any time or anywhere, but obviously the fact that this has happened in the town's graveyard adds another level to that," he said.

"Rath graveyard is the biggest graveyard in Tralee, it's a place where people go to reflect, it's where people go to walk, it's a place where people go to visit a loved one who has passed away.

"So the fact that such a violent act has taken place here is disturbing and extremely shocking to say the least."

Tralee councillor Cathal Foley said it was "horrendous and barbaric" that someone had lost their life at a funeral.

"People here have great affection for the graveyard, and there's great respect for funerals," he said.

Large crowds from outside the town are understood to have attended the funeral, held for a woman who died suddenly on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or to make contact with any Garda station.

