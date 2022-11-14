Man who 'drunkenly stole a digger and smashed it into a house and two cars before ordering McDonalds' appears in court

A man was arrested after a digger was driven into a house in Wales. Picture: Wales News Service

By Kit Heren

A man accused of drunkenly stealing a digger and drove it into a house and two cars, who was later arrested in McDonalds, has appeared in court.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mark Holmes allegedly stole the JCB digger and crashed it into the modern brick house in Gwent, Wales, before being taken in by the police at a McDonalds drive-through about a mile away.

Holmes, 55, is accused of causing criminal damage, aggravated vehicle taking, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman, dangerous driving and drink driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Neighbours tried in vain to stop the digger after it crashed into a property in Blackwood, last Wednesday (November 9.)

They said they watched as the digger drive up and down the road several times before it turned into a driveway and ploughed into brickwork.

In footage shared online, the digger hits the front of the house before ramming a Ford Focus, with the digger’s bucket nearly flipping the car. The digger also rammed a Ford Fiesta.

The man allegedly stole a JCB digger. Picture: Getty

Afterwards, the driver is said to have gone two miles to the nearest McDonald's where he ordered a burger meal. He was eating it in the takeaway car park when police arrived, according to locals.

One neighbour claimed the JCB onslaught happened in the middle of a long-running break-up between a couple.At one point in the footage, a man and woman emerge from the house, seemingly pleading for the driver to stop.

Read more: Digger driver ‘rammed into house and car in Wales before driving to McDonald’s and ordering burger meal’

The video was filmed by workmen parked nearby and was later uploaded to the internet.

A voice from the van can be heard saying: 'Got it all on film for you, alright mate? Got it all on film. F***ing d***head, what's he f***ing doing? F***ing joke.’

Holmes, of Penybryn, Caerphilly, was released on bail to appear in court at a later date.



