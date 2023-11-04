Two hospitalised with serious injuries after 'XL Bully' attack sees woman fall from window of flat

By Emma Soteriou

A man and woman have been hospitalised with severe injuries after a suspected XL Bully attack.

Officers were called to the Hickling Court area of Mansfield shortly after 11pm on Friday after receiving reports that a large dog had attacked people and was on the loose.

The woman is believed to have fallen from the window of a flat where the attack began, police said.

The dog, believed to be an XL Bully, was seized from a nearby house and taken to secure kennels.

A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have since been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

Although the injuries are serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information about this incident, is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 823 of 3 November.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.